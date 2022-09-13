Armenia says 49 soldiers killed in attacks by Azerbaijan

AVET DEMOURIAN
·2 min read

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Azerbaijani forces shelled Armenia's territory on Tuesday in a large-scale attack that killed at least 49 Armenian soldiers and fueled fears of even broader hostilities.

Azerbaijan and Armenia have been locked in a decades-old conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, which is part of Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a separatist war there ended in 1994. Azerbaijan reclaimed broad swaths of Nagorno-Karabakh in a six-week war in 2020 that killed more than 6,600 people and ended with a Russia-brokered peace deal.

Moscow, which deployed about 2,000 troops to the region to serve as peacekeepers under the deal, moved quickly to broker a cease-fire on Tuesday morning, but it wasn't immediately clear whether it was holding.

The hostilities erupted minutes after midnight, with Azerbaijani forces unleashing an artillery barrage and drone attacks in many sections of Armenian territory, according to the Armenian Defense Ministry.

Azerbaijan charged that its forces returned fire in response to “large-scale provocations” by the Armenian military, claiming that the Armenian troops planted mines and repeatedly fired on Azerbaijani military positions, resulting in unspecified casualties and damage to military infrastructure.

Azerbaijan’s ally Turkey also placed the blame for the violence on Armenia. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu called for Yerevan to halt its “provocations” and Defense Minister Hulusi Akar condemned “Armenia’s aggressive attitude and provocative actions” following talks with their counterparts in Baku.

Speaking in parliament early Tuesday, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Azerbaijani shelling has killed at least 49 Armenian soldiers.

He said the Azerbaijani action followed his recent European Union-brokered talks in Brussels with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev that revealed what he described as Azerbaijan's uncompromising stand.

Pashinyan called Russian President Vladimir Putin overnight and also had phone calls with French President Emmanuel Macron, European Council President Charles Michel, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to discuss the hostilities.

The Armenian government said that the country will officially ask Russia for assistance under a friendship treaty between the countries and also appeal to the United Nations and the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Moscow-dominated security alliance of ex-Soviet nations that includes Armenia.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refrained from comment on Yerevan's request, but added that Putin was “taking every effort to help de-escalate tensions.”

Russia's Foreign Ministry urged both parties “to refrain from further escalation and show restraint” and voiced hope that a cease-fire brokered by Moscow this morning will hold.

Recommended Stories

  • Toxin-spewing generators keep the lights on around Mideast

    In parking lots, on flatbed trucks, hospital courtyards and rooftops, private generators are ubiquitous in parts of the Middle East, spewing hazardous fumes into homes and businesses 24 hours a day. As the world looks for renewable energy to tackle climate change, millions of people around the region depend almost completely on diesel-powered private generators to keep the lights on because war or mismanagement have gutted electricity infrastructure. “Air pollution from diesel generators contains more than 40 toxic air contaminants, including many known or suspected cancer-causing substances,” said Samy Kayed, managing director and co-founder of the Environment Academy at the American University of Beirut in Lebanon.

  • Kremlin says Putin making 'every effort' to de-escalate Armenia-Azerbaijan hostilities

    "It is difficult to overestimate the role of Russia, and the role of Putin personally" in mediating between the two countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. Both Armenia and Azerbaijan have blamed each other for overnight clashes along the border.

  • China's Xi heads abroad to promote strategic role

    President Xi Jinping is using his first trip abroad since the start of the pandemic to promote China's strategic ambitions at a summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin and other leaders of a Central Asian security group. The Chinese leader is promoting a “Global Security Initiative” announced in April following the formation of the Quad by Washington, Japan, Australia and India in response to Beijing's more assertive foreign policy.

  • Ukraine Latest: Kyiv Seeks More Weapons Amid Gains in Kharkiv

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine appealed for more weapons, along with continued US support, to build on successes over the weekend in liberating territory from Russian control in the Kharkiv region.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetUkrainian Successes Raise Russian Collapse to Realm of PossibilityJeff Bezos’s Blue Origin Rocket Suffers Failure Seconds Into Uncrewed LaunchRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryGoldman to Cut Several Hun

  • Rains, mudslides prompt Southern California evacuations

    Heavy rains Monday unleashed mudslides in a mountain area east of Los Angeles that burned two years ago, sending boulders and other debris across roads and prompting evacuation and shelter-in-place orders for thousands of residents. Firefighters went street by street in the community of Forest Falls to make sure no residents were trapped. Eric Sherwin, spokesperson for the San Bernardino County Fire Department, said crews hadn’t found anyone who needed to be rescued and no one was reported missing.

  • Lions’ Tracy Walker ejected after cheap shot, thrown punch

    Lions safety Tracy Walker was tossed Sunday after a cheap shot on Jalen Hurts. By Dave Zangaro

  • Putin seeks to calm Azerbaijan and Armenia after 49 killed in clashes

    TBILISI (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday sought to end fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan after border clashes killed at least 49 Armenian soldiers and raised fears of another fully-fledged war in the former Soviet Union. Russia, the United States and France called for restraint after the most deadly fighting since Armenia and Azerbaijan waged a six-week war over the disputed enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh in 2020. Armenia said several towns near the border with Azerbaijan, including Jermuk, Goris and Kapan, were shelled in the early hours of Tuesday.

  • Republican says FCC SpaceX decision risks giving Chinese providers an edge

    Chinese satellite internet providers could gain a competitive advantage from a decision by Federal Communications Commission (FCC) staff to deny SpaceX $885.5 million in rural broadband subsidies, FCC commissioner Nathan Simington said Monday. Elon Musk's SpaceX on Friday challenged the FCC's decision rejecting its application for funds tentatively awarded in 2020 under the commission's Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, a multibillion dollar program in which SpaceX was poised to receive $885.5 million to beam satellite internet to U.S. regions with little to no internet connections.

  • US leaders avoid victory dance in Ukraine combat advances

    U.S. leaders from President Joe Biden on down are being careful not to declare a premature victory after a Ukrainian offensive forced Russian troops into a messy retreat in the north. Instead, military officials are looking toward the fights yet to come and laying out plans to provide Ukraine more weapons and expand training, while warily awaiting Russia's response to the sudden, stunning battlefield losses. Although there was widespread celebration of Ukraine's gains over the weekend, U.S. officials know Russian President Vladimir Putin still has troops and resources to tap, and his forces still control large swaths of the east and south.

  • China Covid lockdowns leave residents short of food and essential items

    People are appealing for help on social media as food and medicine supplies dwindle.

  • Philippines Ramps Up Protests Against China With Marcos in Power

    (Bloomberg) -- In just over 70 days under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the Philippines has lodged 52 protests against Beijing over the South China Sea, signaling pushback from the new government amid an ongoing territorial dispute. Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetUkrainian Successes Raise Russian Collapse to Realm of PossibilityJeff Bezos’s Blue Origin Rocket Suffers Failure Seconds Into Uncrewed LaunchRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine R

  • After Russia retreats in Ukraine, what now for Putin's war?

    Ukrainian forces have pushed Russian troops out of the Kharkiv region and kept driving forward in the east and south, leaving Vladimir Putin on the defensive.

  • Peskov insists that Putin is aware of Russian retreat in Ukraine

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - MONDAY, 12 SEPTEMBER 2022, 14:01 The administration of Vladimir Putin says that Russian military command constantly informs the president on the regrouping of Russian troops on the battlefield in Ukraine.

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces use Australian Bushmasters to advance as far as Oskil River Minister of Defence

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SUNDAY, 11 SEPTEMBER 2022, 23:38 Oleksii Reznikov, the Minister of Defence of Ukraine, said that the Ukrainian Defence Forces have used Australian Bushmaster armoured vehicles to advance as far as the Oskil River and are continuing to liberate Kharkiv Oblast.

  • The Next Record-Breaking Crisis Putin Is Dragging Us Into

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyIt’s a new school year in Russia and the kids are learning the darndest things about the achievements of Vladimir Putin.“This is unique,” the Russian president recently told a group of enthusiastic youngsters as he unveiled the 460-foot tall Sun of Moscow ferris wheel (16 feet higher than the London Eye). “There’s nothing like that in Europe!”Thanks to Putin’s ambition to make his regime first in everything, Guinness World Records last ye

  • Lions' Tracy Walker ejected after dirty hit on Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, and throwing punch after play

    Tracy Walker then swung at a pair of Eagles players during an altercation after the play, which led to his ejection.

  • How Teen Boys Took Down A Creepy Middle School Teacher Who Preyed On Female Classmates

    A North Kingstown, RI teacher is now being investigated after a few middle school boys felt uneasy about the way he was interacting with their female counterparts and took the initiative to do something about it.

  • New wildfires hit southwestern France amid record heat

    New wildfires raging in southwestern France have torn through over 1,000 hectares of land and forced the evacuation of residents amid record temperatures for September. Fires that began to rage Monday caused the evacuation of over 500 people in the Gironde region, as a smaller blaze burned south of Bordeaux, near Dax, where temperatures reached 39C (102F). Two Canadair aircraft specialized in firefighting — that already saw considerable work over the hot summer months in southern France — have been deployed to help, alongside helicopters and a Dash plane.

  • Trump’s Lawyers Reveal That Garland’s DOJ Has Backed Them Into a Legal Corner

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyThe latest response filed by former President Donald Trump’s lawyers in the special master dispute before Judge Aileen Cannon smacks of an extremism and desperation perhaps born of having been maneuvered into a legal corner by Attorney General Merrick Garland’s Justice Department.Instead of filing a concise counter to the DOJ’s carefully tailored ask of Judge Cannon to partially stay her own order just enough to allow investigators acces

  • Donald Trump Officially Declared Whether or Not His Daughter Ivanka Will Be His 2024 Running Mate

    Former President Donald Trump has been hinting here and there about who his potential running mate would be for the 2024 presidential run, not confirming or denying anything surrounding that notion. That is, until now. In a recent interview with India’s NDTV, Trump was asked if his eldest daughter Ivanka Trump would be his running […]