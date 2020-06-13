Armenian Cognac Might Be the Booze World's Best Secret

When you take the number 201 bus into Yerevan from Zvartnots International Airport, the first sign that you’re nearing the city is a hilltop citadel looming on the horizon with soaring arches, wrap-around stone walls, and landscaped lawns that slope gently down to the banks of the Hrazdan River—Armenia’s House of Parliament, you might think, or the prime minister's residence. But this grand, iconic building welcoming visitors from near and far is, in fact, a brandy factory.

To most Westerners, Cognac and brandy conjure up images of French châteaux and European aristocrats, but ask anyone raised in the Soviet Union what country springs to mind when it comes to great brandy, and the answer is likely to be Armenia. Even today, for many Eastern Europeans and vast swaths of Central Asia, Armenian brandy remains the gold standard. So why do most Americans know so little about it?

Armenia is legendary for its open-armed hospitality to foreigners—a local proverb states that every guest is a gift from god. So as a travel writer on the Caucasus beat, whenever I dined with Armenians, the bottle of kanyak (“Cognac” to locals) almost always came out at the end of the meal. Confession time: Until last summer, I turned my nose up at the stuff. You see, traveling around ex-Eastern Bloc countries, you learn quickly that European-esque commodities, from waxy Russian chocolate to ersatz Georgian “Champagne,” are seldom any good. One hundred-proof booze made in a Soviet-era factory? That sounded downright hazardous—a surefire night-ruiner if not a Molotov cocktail to the innards.

But Ararat’s 10-year put me in my place. After a soul-satisfying meal at Sherep restaurant in Yerevan of roasted Lake Sevan trout, sharp local cheeses, and salads made from umpteen unrecognizable herbs, the waiter presented the check with a glass of caramel-colored spirit. Oh no, I thought, scanning the room for dry houseplants. I reluctantly took a sip. First came the vanilla notes, then hints of ripe tropical fruit followed by prunes and figs. Based on its complexity, I thought it must be French or Spanish. The waiter caught me blankly staring at my glass and sauntered over. “What is this?” I asked him. “Real Armenian kanyak,” he cooed, “made from our native Armenian grapes. Best in the world.” I found myself nodding in hypnotic agreement. Wobbling back out into the thick summer air, I suddenly had a mission: to learn what made Armenian brandy so distinctive—and why on earth such a stellar product wasn’t more widely known.

That’s how I found myself with a snifter between my fingers the next morning at the Yerevan Brandy Company (YBC), that hulking, fortress-like building at the edge of town, where Ararat 10 and all Ararat brandies are produced. I sipped while Zaruhi Saribekyan, the communications director, took me around. Our first stop was a hanging map of Armenia, which served as a helpful geography refresher: Armenia is situated between Georgia, Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Iran; at about 30,000 square miles, it’s roughly the size of Maryland.

Like French Cognac, Saribekyan explained, Armenian brandy starts with grapes—mostly endemic varieties with striking names like garan dmak, kangun voskehat (literally “golden berry”). “Our grapes grow in these regions,” she said, pointing to Ararat and Armavir on the Turkish border. After pressing them, she continued, the fresh grape juice ferments into a dry white wine, which is in turn distilled in French-style stills just like those you’d see on a Cognac factory tour in Charentes. The clear, high-octane liquid that dribbles out, eau de vie, is poured into Caucasian oak (Quercus macranthera) casks, where it mellows and matures for up to a decade, taking on a pleasing caramel color and woodsy depth in the process. Each brandy is then concocted according to blenders’ rigorous specifications, ensuring consistency year after year.

Now that I understood the “what,” I wondered about the “why.” With a bounty of other, long-established alcoholic traditions already existing in the region (wine, beer, and vodka, to name a few), why did Armenia choose to home in on kanyak?

To answer that question, we have to start at the end of the 19th century. At the time Armenia was ruled by the Russian Empire, whose aristocracy had been fawning over French Cognac ever since Hennessy hit the Russian market in 1825. Packaged in ornate glass bottles, Cognac was an instant status symbol.