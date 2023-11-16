Armenian PM says to intensify efforts to agree peace treaty with Azerbaijan - TASS
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he intended to intensify political and diplomatic efforts to sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan, Russia's TASS news agency reported on Thursday.
In late October, Pashinyan said he intended to conclude a peace treaty with Azerbaijan "in the coming months".
His comments came amid efforts to cement peace in the South Caucasus after Azerbaijan retook the contested region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)