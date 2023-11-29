Armey wants Cooke, Denton seat in US House

Nov. 29—A new candidate with a familiar name is running to represent Cooke County in Congress.

Former Denton County Judge Scott Armey announced Wednesday that he will seek the Republican nomination to succeed Rep. Michael Burgess (R-Lewisville) in the 26th Congressional District.

"As a lifelong resident of North Texas and the Texas 26th Congressional District, I have been truly blessed to be a part of this rapidly growing, dynamic and thriving community for more than 50 years. I was raised here, graduated from the University of North Texas, served as Denton County Judge and County Commissioner, and worked to preserve and promote the conservative, Texas values that have guided our prosperity," Armey stated in a press release.

Armey first ran for this seat in 2002, in hopes of succeeding his father, House Majority Leader Dick Armey, who retired from Congress to become a lobbyist. He lost out to Burgess, who has held the seat since with little-to-no competition from other North Texas Republicans.

His campaign platform is centered around gun rights, debt reduction and support for former President Donald Trump, who is competing in the 2024 GOP primary to get his old job back.

"President Trump promised to cut spending and reduce the debt in his second term, and I believe he has earned the opportunity to do just that. To fulfill that promise, the President must have not only support, but also action, from the U.S Congress. As the Member of Congress from the Texas 26th District, I will work to ensure that we have a dozen spending cut bills ready for President Trump to sign into law on Jan. 20, 2025."

Since leaving public office in 2002, Armey has built a career as a private wealth advisor with Ameriprise. He is married to Carisa, a special education teacher with Lewisville ISD. They live in Corinth and have twin daughters attending Texas A&M. Their son, Avery, passed away in 2020.

Burgess announced this month that he would retire when his current Congressional term ends.

"It has been the honor of my life to have gone from a small-town doctor delivering babies, with no prior political experience, to elected to represent my friends and neighbors in the United States Congress," Burgess stated in a press release.

The Texas Tribune contributed to this report.