Armie Hammer's Aunt Casey Hammer plans to share family secrets in upcoming docuseries

One of Armie Hammer's family members is set to provide details about the high-profile family in an upcoming limited docuseries.

Casey Hammer, who is also the granddaughter of Armand Hammer, has reportedly signed an exclusive deal with Talos Films, a production company whose slate of projects have appeared on HBO Max and Disney+ among other streamers.

Deadline reports that the project has yet to find a home on a streamer or broadcast network but it is being shopped it around.

"The Hammer family history is like 'Succession' on steroids. A dysfunctional dynasty with its male characters exhibiting all the devastating consequences of privilege gone wild," Talos Films co-founders Elli Hakami and Julian P. Hobbs said in a statement (via the outlet). "Now, for the first time, Casey Hammer will tell not just her story, but the definitive family history, leaving no stone unturned. With new unfolding revelations and present-day consequences, this mini-series will provide audiences with a riveting journey into a family where reputation is everything and where things are never how they appear."

Word of the series comes just months after multiple women, some unidentified, came forward claiming Armie, a 34-year-old actor, carried out BDSM fetishes in the bedroom, causing them emotional damage and physical ailments.

In an interview with Fox News last year, Armie's ex-girlfriend Paige Lorenze claimed he "has a desire to hurt women."

Armie's scandal took a turn in March when he was accused of rape and physical abuse. He is now the main suspect in an investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department but has repeatedly denied the allegations.

At a press conference held by famed attorney Gloria Allred in March, a woman claimed the "Social Network" actor raped her on April 24, 2017 in Los Angeles.

"He repeatedly slapped my head against a wall bruising my face. He also committed other acts of violence against me to which I did not consent," she alleged.

She said after the alleged attack she was "traumatized" and she was "emotionally distressed and lost interest in living."

Hammer, through his attorney, denied the allegations in a statement to Fox News at the time.

"[The woman's] own correspondence with Mr. Hammer undermines and refutes her outrageous allegations. As recently as July 18, 2020, [the woman] sent graphic texts to Mr. Hammer telling him what she wanted him to do to her. Mr. Hammer responded making it clear that he did not want to maintain that type of relationship with her," said Andrew Brettler of Lavely and Singer.

Armie has since exited multiple acting projects, including "Shotgun Wedding," which he was set to star in alongside Jennifer Lopez. Deadline reports that he's also departed Paramount+'s "The Offer," and Starz’s "Gaslit."

Although it appears the accusations against Armie may not be the only scandal involving the Hammer family that the series may uncover. Armie's great-great-grandfather, Dr. Julius Hammer, was convicted of first-degree manslaughter following the death of a Russian diplomat he allegedly gave an abortion to.

Armand Hammer's son, Julian, killed a man over a gambling debt, the report states.

Casey Hammer published her own book back in 2015 titled "Surviving My Birthright." In it, she reportedly claims she was sexually abused by Julian when she was a young girl.

Casey has been living in California, working as a designer a San Diego Home Depot.

"As a survivor I want to help empower others to speak up and know that they are heard," Casey said (via the outlet).

If you or someone you know is suffering from abuse, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.