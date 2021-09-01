Armie Hammer's estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers is dating again amid actor's scandals: report

Elizabeth Chambers is moving on from her divorce.

The 39-year-old television personality filed to end her marriage to actor Armie Hammer in July 2020 and is now playing the dating game once again.

A source told People magazine that not only is Chambers currently dating, but that she's moved on from her ex, and Hammer's name doesn't even come up in conversation with her circle of friends. Reps for Chambers did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

She shares two children with the 35-year-old actor: Harper Grace, 6, and Ford Douglas Armand, 4.

Chamers cited irreconcilable differences as her reasoning for splitting from Hammer and has remained relatively silent on the matter since.

Several months after news of their split broke, Hammer made headlines when screenshots of a conversation that allegedly took place between him and a woman went viral online.

The messages -- which were not verified -- allegedly showed Hammer calling an unidentified woman his "slave" and discussing BDSM acts. In one message, he appears to admit to being "100% a cannibal," and in another, he allegedly discusses cutting off a woman's toe and keeping it with him "in his pocket."

The disturbing screenshots led several women to come forward with bizarre claims and even allegations of emotional abuse against Hammer. He called the claims "bulls--t." Since then, others have claimed to have endured physical abuse at his hands.

Perhaps most notably, Hammer was accused of violently raping a woman and is "the main suspect in an alleged sexual assault investigation that was initiated Feb. 3 of this year," a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson told Fox News in March. The star has denied the allegations.

Chambers doesn't often speak out about the scandal but revealed during a Q&A on Instagram why she'd been so quiet online.

"Focusing on healing, my babes and work," Chambers answered at the time. "A lot I’ve wanted to share, but hasn’t felt right ATM [at the moment]."

It seems Hammer has moved on from the marriage as well, as he's reportedly dating a dental hygenist in the Cayman Islands.

If you or someone you know is suffering from abuse, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.