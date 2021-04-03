Armie Hammer out of Broadway show ‘The Minutes’

NEW YORK — Beleaguered actor Armie Hammer will not be in “The Minutes” when it comes to Broadway in 2022.

“I have loved every single second of working on ‘The Minutes’ with the family I made from Steppenwolf. But right now I need to focus on myself and my health for the sake of my family,” Hammer said in a statement published by Deadline. “Consequently, I will not be returning to Broadway with the production.”

Hammer was in the original 2017 Steppenwolf Theatre production of “The Minutes” in Chicago. The show was in previews on Broadway when the pandemic struck.

The 34-year-old actor has been at the center of multiple sexual misconduct claims including an alleged 2017 rape, which he denies.

A statement from “The Minutes” referred to Hammer as “a valued colleague,” wished him well and said colleagues “respect his decision.”

Variety reported Monday that Hammer was dropped from the film “Billion Dollar Spy.”