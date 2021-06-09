Armie Hammer has checked into treatment facility for alcohol, drug, sex issues: report

Armie Hammer has entered an in-patient treatment facility after a tumultuous 2020 and 2021 that saw the once-soaring movie star fielding a number of sexual abuse allegations, according to a new report.

Per Vanity Fair, the "Call Me by Your Name" actor, 34, is seeking help for drug, alcohol and sex issues.

The publication reported on Tuesday that Hammer was first spotted in the familiar Cayman Islands some two weeks ago where he was allegedly seen saying his goodbyes to estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers and the former couple’s two children.

"Elizabeth and kids dropp[ed] him off and walk[ed] in as far as allowed," wrote the witness to the emotional parting, adding that "a lot of hugs" were exchanged.

It was from the Grand Cayman airport that Hammer boarded a plane destined for Orlando, Fla. The "Social Network" performer then checked into a treatment center on the city’s outskirts on May 31, Vanity Fair reported.

Reps for Hammer and Chambers did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment. The actor’s attorney also did not return a request for comment.

Meanwhile, a family friend of Hammer told Page Six on Tuesday that the actor is "is committed to getting healthy and having custody of his kids."

"This is a clear sign that he is taking back control [of] his life and knows that this [is] a step towards his overall well-being," the family insider added.

Another source also relayed to Vanity Fair that Hammer’s presumed upbringing that many believe was ripe with "privilege" wasn’t necessarily without issues.

"Everyone looks at Armie thinking that he’s had some sort of privileged life – and that must mean there were no problems in his youth and everything was peachy keen," the source close to the actor said.

"That’s not necessarily the way things go," continued the insider. "Just because you come from an upbringing where financial resources are plentiful doesn’t mean life isn’t without problems."

Chambers, 38, filed for divorce from Hammer in July 2020 after 10 years of marriage.

In a March press conference, Hammer was accused of raping a woman in 2017 when she was 20 years old.

They were allegedly in an off-and-on again relationship for four years during which she claimed the actor "mentally, emotionally, and sexually" abused her.

The woman, named Effie, alleged Hammer "repeatedly slammed" her "face against the wall" and at one point she contemplated suicide.

Hammer, through his attorney, vehemently denied the allegations in a statement to Fox News at the time.

"From day one, Mr. Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions with [Effie] — and every other sexual partner of his for that matter — have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory," the statement read.

"[Effie’s] attention seeking and ill-advised legal bid will only make it more difficult for real victims of sexual violence to get the justice they deserve," it added.

Hammer is also currently at the center of an investigation being carried out by the Los Angeles Police Department. Before that, however, were allegations of abusive and strange behavior that included references to cannibalism .

Fox News’ Nate Day and Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.