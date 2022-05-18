SMA POLL; Sexiest Newly Single Guy

Getty Armie Hammer scandal to be subject of true crime special 'House of Hammer' by ID and Discovery+

The scandal surrounding actor Armie Hammer is set to be the subject of a new true-crime special.

ID and Discovery+ have announced a new slate of TV offerings, with The Social Network star and his family being the subjects of the docudrama House of Hammer.

The program will explore the sordid past of five generations of Hammer's family using "a trove of archive and interviews from survivors and family members" to expose "a dysfunctional dynasty with its male characters exhibiting all the devastating consequences of privilege gone wild," according to a press release from the network.

"Debauchery. Deceit. Abuse. Addiction. Corruption. Over the course of five generations, the men in the Hammer family have more secrets and scandals than any vault can contain," the ID and Discovery+ release reveals. "Armie Hammer's alleged crimes are only the tip of the iceberg."

Hammer's oil tycoon family has been the subject of immense controversy over the years, beginning with his great grandfather Armand Hammer.

Last year, the actor was accused of rape and "other acts of violence," according to attorney Gloria Allred during a virtual news conference at the time.

The woman, identified only as Effie, said, "On April 24, 2017, Armie Hammer violently raped me for over four hours in Los Angeles, during which he repeatedly slapped my head against a wall, bruising my face. He also committed other acts of violence against me to which I did not consent."

She added that Hammer abused her "mentally, emotionally, and sexually" during there four-year relationship. Hammer denied those allegations through his attorney.

Hammer's alleged misconduct first came to light when allegations surfaced on social media that he had sent disturbing messages to several women on Instagram who said they had been in sexual relationships with him.

Story continues

Hammer called the allegations "bulls---" at the time, citing "vicious and spurious online attacks."

In the wake of the controversy, Hammer was replaced in several projects, including the Broadway play The Minutes, the Jennifer Lopez comedy Shotgun Wedding, the Paramount+ series The Offer, and the Cold War thriller Billion Dollar Spy.

Related content: