Armie Hammer shows off unusual new tattoos as shocking 'House of Hammer' doc accusations surface

Armie Hammer has been spending time in Southern California following his return from the Cayman Islands. On Tuesday, the disgraced actor was seen with two new tattoos as the shocking accusations from the "House of Hammer" docuseries dropped.

Hammer, who has been at the center of a "cannibal" scandal since January 2021, was seen poolside at a hotel with new ink in the shape of a triangle.

The 35-year-old had a large, upside-down triangle in the middle of his chest with a similar triangle tattoo on his forearm. The forearm tattoo features a line through the triangle. The former is an alchemy symbol for water and the latter is for air.

On Wednesday, discovery+ debuted its first trailer for "House of Hammer," a special that "chronicles the deeply troubling accusations leveled against critically acclaimed actor Armie Hammer and the dark, twisted legacy of the Hammer dynasty."

In the trailer, two of Hammer’s exes, Courtney Vucekovich and Julia Morrison, talk about their experiences with the disgraced star. They also shared troubling messages they alleged are from Hammer.

"In the beginning, I felt like this was all perfect; this was amazing," Vucekovich says in the trailer. "But then things changed. He pushes your boundaries a little bit at a time. You’re his, completely … I mean, he said, ‘I’m 100% a cannibal.' I’m freaking out."

"It was all he wanted to ever talk about," Morrison claimed.

Vucekovich alleged that a "mad" Hammer would tie her up until she was "completely immobilized."

"I was closing my eyes until it ended," she alleged through tears.

Casey Hammer, the actor's aunt, also participated in the documentary to discuss the "dark, twisted secrets of the Hammer family."

Elizabeth Chambers filed for divorce from Armie Hammer in 2020. Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan

Hammer's wife Elizabeth Chambers filed for divorce in 2020, citing irreconcilable differences. Months later, allegations of sexual violence derailed Hammer's once thriving career in Hollywood. Messages allegedly from Hammer, which detailed violent sexual fantasies, were leaked online. Hammer called them "vicious and spurious online attacks against me."

Hammer was also accused of rape, an allegation he denied. In 2021, the "Call Me By Your Name" actor spent nine months in a rehabilitation center after being accused of emotional and physical abuse by a number of women.

"All interactions between Mr. Hammer and his former partners were consensual," a lawyer for Hammer, Andrew Brettler, previously told Vanity Fair. "They were fully discussed, agreed upon in advance with his partners and mutually participatory. The stories perpetuated on social media were designed to be salacious in an effort to harm Mr. Hammer, but that does not make them true."

Hammer has previously denied abuse allegations. Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Earlier this month, Hammer resurfaced with Chambers and their family in Los Angeles amid scrutiny surrounding his job. The outing marked the first time the family had been photographed together since news broke that Hammer was selling timeshares in the Cayman Islands.

Since divorcing Chambers, Hammer has had added several tattoos to his body, Vanity Fair reported.

The outlet reported that Hammer added "an outline of the Caymans above his knee, a heart that was inked by the in-house tattoo artist at Kaia Gerber’s birthday party to match two teenage boys, the letters ‘EGBA' for ‘Everything’s gonna be alright' and the word ‘chaos’ because he wants his life to be chaos."

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.