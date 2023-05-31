Armie Hammer won’t face sexual assault charges in LA case

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office says Armie Hammer won’t face sexual assault charges due to “insufficient evidence.”

In 2021, the Los Angeles Police Department launched an investigation into an allegation that the 36-year-old actor “violently raped” a woman who publicly accused Hammer in a news conference alongside high-profile lawyer Gloria Allred.

Hammer has denied the accusations.

In a statement obtained by ITK on Wednesday, Tiffiny Blacknell, communications director for the Los Angeles County District Attorney office’s, said, “Sexual assault cases are often difficult to prove, which is why we assign our most experienced prosecutors to review them. In this case, those prosecutors conducted an extremely thorough review, but determined that at this time, there is insufficient evidence to charge Mr. Hammer with a crime.”

“As prosecutors, we have an ethical responsibility to only charge cases that we can prove beyond a reasonable doubt. We know that it is hard for women to report sexual assault,” the statement from the district attorney’s office said.

“Due to the complexity of the relationship and inability to prove a non-consensual, forcible sexual encounter we are unable to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt,” Blacknell said.

