Armie Hammer's wife, Elizabeth, filed for divorce shortly after he sent a 'raunchy' text to her - meant for someone else, sources say

Kim Renfro
·3 min read
Elizabeth Chambers (L) and Armie Hammer oscars 2018
Elizabeth Chambers and Armie Hammer. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

  • A new Vanity Fair article explored Armie Hammer's "fall," including why his wife divorced him.

  • Sources said Elizabeth Chambers' "final straw" was getting a "raunchy" text meant for someone else.

  • Chambers now reportedly jokingly compares her marriage to Netflix's Ted Bundy serial-killer movie.

Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers announced last year that they were separating after a decade of marriage, and the "last straw" reportedly came after Chambers discovered his ongoing infidelity.

In a new Vanity Fair feature about Hammer's family legacy and the troubling allegations made against him in recent months, sources said Chambers filed for divorce after Hammer decided to leave his family in the middle of their COVID-19 quarantine.

"The Hammers had been in expensive family therapy, but, to Elizabeth, the indiscretions - and more notably his decision to flee the family during a global pandemic - were the final straw," Vanity Fair's Julie Miller reported. "When Armie touched down in the U.S., he mistakenly sent a raunchy text message meant for someone else to his estranged spouse. Elizabeth filed for divorce shortly after."

According to a friend close to Chambers, Hammer confessed to a "one-time" cheating offense shortly after his son's birth in 2017. The same friend told Vanity Fair that years later, Chambers "found evidence of an affair Armie was having with a costar."

Representatives for Chambers and Hammer did not immediately return Insider's request for comment.

Armie Hammer
Hammer. Getty Images

Hammer began trending on social media in January after he was accused of sending NSFW direct messages that involved discussions of sexual acts and cannibalism. He then announced he was stepping down from a planned movie with Jennifer Lopez, "Shotgun Wedding."

In a statement to Variety, the actor said: "I'm not responding to these bulls--- claims, but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic."

In February, Chambers posted a lengthy statement on Instagram, appearing to allude to the reports about her ex-husband.

"For weeks, I've been trying to process everything that has transpired," Chambers wrote, adding that she was "shocked, heartbroken, and devastated" by what she had learned recently.

Armie Hammer Elizabeth Chambers
Hammer and Chambers got married in 2010 but split in 2020. Leon Bennett/WireImage

"Heartbreak aside, I am listening, and will continue to listen and educate myself on these delicate matters. I didn't realize how much I didn't know," Chambers said in the Instagram post.

In Thursday's Vanity Fair feature, sources said Chambers had felt "blindsided left, right, and center" by the allegations against her ex-husband.

"Elizabeth has told friends that while she is fearful herself, she is projecting strength for the kids and trying to find occasional humor in the darkness," Miller reported. "She's been joking to friends that the only thing that makes sense to her, looking back on her marriage, is the Netflix movie starring Zac Efron as Ted Bundy - 'Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.'"

Bundy was a serial killer and rapist who confessed to the murder of at least 30 girls and young women in the 1970s. In "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile," Efron played the notorious man, who was executed on death row in 1989, with a controversial amount of charisma and charm.

