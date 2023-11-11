Armistice Day: Peterborough stops to pay respects

A busy city has been paying its annual tribute to the fallen.

Service personnel, community leaders and shoppers lined up around the war memorial in Peterborough's Bridge Street.

They stood together to mark the moment when the fighting stopped as a prelude to the end of World War One in 1918.

A Royal British Legion (RBL) parade marshal said current conflicts had to be remembered as well as past battles.

Tony Francis from the Royal British Legion remembered the fallen and those who survived wars and have died since

Tony Francis, who is a parade marshal for the Royal British Legion, served in the military for five years.

He said: "Today is a day to remember our fallen comrades, the veterans that were wounded and are still here and the veterans who have made it through conflicts and have died since because, without them, we would not be here.

"There are so many ongoing and new conflicts happening, we need to remember those things and help each other out."

A flugelhorn sounded the last post in Peterborough city centre

Services and wreath-laying ceremonies will take place on Sunday to mark Remembrance Sunday.

