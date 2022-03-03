What is an armistice? Here's what you need to know during talks between Russia and Ukraine.

Russian and Ukrainian officials on Thursday met for a second round of negotiations, after Russian forces invaded Ukraine last week.

More than 1 million refugees have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries since the attack began, according to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi.

Officials from the two countries on Thursday agreed to create safe corridors backed by cease-fires to evacuate more civilians and deliver aid. Ukraine has also sought an armistice during negotiations with Russia.

But what is an armistice? And what is the difference between a cease-fire and an armistice? Would an armistice bring peace to Ukraine? Here’s what you need to know.

What is an armistice?

An armistice is “an agreement made by opposing sides in a war to suspend hostilities for a certain time,” according to the National Museum of American Diplomacy. Armistices stop a war or other violence, but a state of peace still requires a peace treaty to be negotiated between two countries or other groups, according to The New York Times.

An armistice in a conflict is different than a cease-fire. A cease-fire is an agreement to stop hostilities and pause a conflict through pulling back weapons, creating a demilitarized zone or other measures.

The safe corridors created in Ukraine will include cease-fires along their path, Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, confirmed.

What is an example of an armistice?

On Nov. 11, 1918, world leaders signed the Armistice to end World War I after four years of conflict.

The holiday Americans know today as Veterans Day began as Armistice Day, which was intended to mark the anniversary of the agreement.

"To us in America, the reflections of Armistice Day will be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service and with gratitude for the victory,” former President Woodrow Wilson said, proclaiming the first Armistice Day to be on Nov. 11, 1919.

Former President Dwight Eisenhower signed a law changing the commemoration’s name to Veterans Day in 1954 amid an effort to honor all veterans.

What is the difference between an armistice and a surrender?

Under an armistice, the groups or countries involved in a conflict commit together to stop addressing disputes on the battlefield, The New York Times reported. An armistice still requires negotiations to create a peace treaty for peace between parties in a conflict.

Individuals and groups of troops can also surrender without ending a conflict or war. Though Russian forces have bombarded Ukraine’s major cities, some Russian troops in Ukraine have surrendered or sabotaged their vehicles to not fight, a Pentagon official confirmed, according to the Times.

