'Armless' but deadly: Is dinosaur fossil discovered in Argentina an entirely new species?

Jordan Mendoza, USA TODAY
·3 min read

A group of paleontologists in Argentina uncovered the skull of an "unusual" dinosaur that was essentially "armless" but was a fearsome, ferocious animal.

While most dinosaurs are known to have walked on four legs, or they were bipedal with two forelimbs, a group known as abelisaurids had such short forelimbs they provided no actual use.

The tyrannosaurus rex, for instance, had longer and larger arms than abelisaurids, but don't let their puny arms fool you.

Despite the disadvantage, abelisaurids were top predators that fed on all sorts of dinosaurs, including taking down the massive titanosaur. They did their hunting using their powerful jaws and heads.

Abelisaurids fossils have been found throughout the world in places like Africa, India and parts of South America, but paleontologists are particularly interested in abelisaurids fossils discovered in in northern Argentina; a region where remains had never been found. This suggests it is a new type of abelisaurids and the group of dinosaurs lived a wide range of ecosystems. The findings were published in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology on Thursday.

Wow: This ancient 'killer' crocodile had a dinosaur as its last meal, research shows

What's everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

The skull of the abelisaurids found is named Guemesia ochoai, after General Martin Miguel de Güemes, a hero of the Argentine War of Independence, and Javier Ochoa, who discovered the skull.

Researchers said Guemesia ochoai had a unique braincase that was 70% smaller than most abelisaurids, raising questions as to whether it was just a juvenile or an entirely new species. The fossil also had no horns but instead had small holes in the front of its skull. Researchers said these holes, known as foramina, were meant to cool down to dinosaur, with blood pumped to its thin skin at the front of its head so it could release heat.

Guemesia ochoai, whose braincase was enclosed within this block, was discovered in northern Argentina, where abelisaurs are rarely found.
Guemesia ochoai, whose braincase was enclosed within this block, was discovered in northern Argentina, where abelisaurs are rarely found.

With all the differences, researchers believe they have found a new abelisaurids.

"This new dinosaur is quite unusual for its kind. It has several key characteristics that suggest that is a new species, providing important new information about an area of the world which we don't know a lot about," Anjali Goswami, researcher at the Natural History Museum in London and co-author of the study, said in a statement.

"It shows that the dinosaurs that live in this region were quite different from those in other parts of Argentina, supporting the idea of distinct provinces in the Cretaceous of South America. It also shows us that there is lot more to be discovered in these areas that get less attention than some of the more famous fossil sites," she added.

With Guemesia ochoai, researchers are now hoping to find more of its kind, or possible relatives, to help paint a better picture of what Argentina was like 65-75 million years ago, just before the mass extinction of dinosaurs.

"Understanding huge global events like a mass extinction requires global datasets, but there are lots of parts of the world that have not been studied in detail, and tons of fossils remaining to be discovered," Goswami said.

Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter: @jordan_mendoza5.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Is fossil of 'armless,' fierce dinosaur in Argentina a new species?

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Surgeon general tests positive for COVID-19

    Surgeon General Vivek Murthy announced Friday that he has tested positive for COVID-19, days after he said that his 4-year-old daughter had the virus. Murthy wrote on Twitter that his wife and his 5-year-old son were also positive for the virus and had "mild symptoms." His daughter is "doing ok" and has an improving fever, he added.Murthy used the occasion to reflect on what it means to get the virus after being careful. "When you've been as...

  • Here’s How The Price Action of Crude Oil Behaves Before A Correction

    Exhaustion of the up momentum in the crude oil followed by a false breakout might signal a looming correction.

  • Flying-Taxi Startup Joby Slumps After Test-Flight Accident

    (Bloomberg) -- Joby Aviation Inc., a startup vying to be among the first to fly a new class of electric air taxis, said one of its aircraft was involved in an accident, sending the shares tumbling.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Offers Lavrov Meeting as Tensions Spike: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletStocks Tumble, Bonds Rally in Flight-to-Safety Bid: Markets WrapHong Kong to Test Whol

  • Almost a Year Later, Badly Burned Mississippi Dog Goes Home With Vet Who Saved Him

    “Now this becomes the story of Buddy and the extraordinary doctor that has been by his side every step of the way.”

  • An entire lizard trapped in amber is gazing back at us from 110 million years ago

    The unsung star of Jurassic Park was a mosquito frozen in amber. While you can’t really extract blood from specimens like that, you could be transported back in time if you looked at a specimen of fossilized tree sap and found a 110 million-year-old lizard staring back at you. Creatures get trapped in amber all the time, but most prehistoric finds are insects. Amber is a great material for preserving arthropods because of their already tough shells that will hold on even if the insides disintegr

  • Scientists discovered a strange new type of star that has them puzzled

    A new study written by German astronomers outlines a new type of star we’ve never seen before. The new hot subdwarf star was discovered by a team of researchers led by Professor Klaus Werner from the University of Tübingen. Scientists believe the new star covered in helium-burning ash is the result of a rare stellar … The post Scientists discovered a strange new type of star that has them puzzled appeared first on BGR.

  • Just a Few Months in Space May Permanently Rewire Your Brain

    NASAAs humans look toward the vast unknowns of space to better understand our galactic neighborhood and stake out potential habitats, there’s one big question scientists are asking: How will the human body hold up outside Earth?For the most part, research from NASA’s trailblazing Twins Study and other investigations show that free-floating thousands of miles above solid ground can cause big changes on immune system function, gene expression, metabolism, and even gut bacteria. Most of these physi

  • SpaceX set for weekend Starlink launch from Cape Canaveral

    SpaceX is targeting this weekend for its next Florida launch, this time with another batch of the company's Starlink internet satellites.

  • Go Beyond Your Sun Sign with This Moon Sign Compatibility Guide

    Look beyond your Sun sign and find out how you and your partner's/crush's Moon signs align with this Moon sign compatibility guide.

  • A Football Stadium-Sized Asteroid Will Swing Past Earth Today

    Don't worry, you're safe.

  • SpaceX’s latest innovation: A billionaire paying to be a test pilot

    One of Elon Musk’s repeat tricks is getting other people to pay when SpaceX tests innovative technology. To demonstrate the Falcon 9 rocket’s landing abilities, SpaceX simply strapped landing legs to rockets bought by NASA and other customers. When it came to human spaceflight, NASA paid for the development of SpaceX’s crew Dragon.

  • The Latest Hermès Cape Cod Watch Has a High-Tech Dial Made With Semiconductor Parts

    Silicon wafers decorate its latest Cape Cod watch.

  • Dropping COVID isolation requirement in England could lead to epidemic growth -advisers

    Scrapping COVID tests and isolation periods in England could lead to rapid epidemic growth as people's behaviour changes more swiftly than at previous times in the coronavirus pandemic, government advisers said in a document published on Friday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will outline his plans for living with COVID on Monday, and has said that he aims to scrap the legal requirement to self-isolate for people who test positive for the coronavirus. Health leaders have urged him not to be too gung-ho, with a survey showing most believed he should not scrap the requirement to self-isolate or end free testing.

  • NASA scientists say the Tonga volcano eruption shot out the highest ash plume satellites have ever captured

    The Tonga volcano shot a plume of ash 36 miles high, into the third layer of Earth's atmosphere. That's the biggest eruption captured by satellites.

  • These are the best places to watch the upcoming rocket launch on the Eastern Shore

    The next Antares launch scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 19, from Wallops Island may be visible throughout the Mid Atlantic region and possibly the East Coast of the United States.

  • Elon Musk's Neuralink denies monkeys were tortured in brain implant experiments

    Elon Musk’s Neuralink has denied allegations of animal cruelty in their attempt to develop a brain-computer interface but confirmed that some had been euthanized for various reasons. The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine (PCRM) — a nonprofit that advocates for alternatives to the use of animals in research, amongst others — filed a federal complaint alleging animal cruelty to the Department of Agriculture last week. PCRM accused researchers of violating the Animal Welfare Act while testing Neuralink chips on 23 macaque monkeys housed at the California National Primate Research Center (CNPRC), a primate research facility at the University of California, Davis, between 2017 and 2020.

  • Grasshopper’s get hangry! Gut bacteria to blame for locusts swarming

    The thought of locusts swarming through an area in a vast, ravenous swarm conjures images of biblical plagues and ancient curses. It’s a reasonable response. Locusts have been a pest animal since the time of antiquity. They decimate crops and have been reported to eat the clothes right off a person’s body as they migrate over an area. Swarms can number in the trillions and cause enough damage to rival a natural disaster. With all of that in mind, you’d be forgiven for thinking locusts are some u

  • The international space station will be bright over Boise on Saturday. Here’s how to spot it

    Don’t worry about needing binoculars or a telescope. You can see the International Space Station with the naked eye.

  • Antares liftoff from Wallops to Space Station set for February

    Northrop Grumman' 17th resupply mission from Wallops Island to the International Space Station is scheduled for Feb. 19.

  • Is your water safe to drink? Scientists create new device that’ll tell you in minutes

    Researchers at a university in Illinois hope their device could help end water scarcity.