Armonk Eagle sign has fallen down; police suspect intentional damage

A well-known Westchester landmark has come down after police said there were signs of intentional damage.

The North Castle Police Department said that the Armonk Eagle, a vinyl and metal sign at the intersection of Route 22 and Route 128, was seen knocked down on Monday, Dec. 11 around 6:30 p.m.

The sign had greeted Armonk and North Castle residents and visitors since 1976, when it was erected for the U.S. Bicentennial.

Police say there was evidence of intentional vandalism to the post, but suspect the deterioration of the poles over time, strong winds and past vandalism to the poles caused the sign to fall.

The North Castle Police Department said it is still investigating the incident. Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call the North Castle Police Department at 914-273-9500.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Armonk Eagle sign in North Castle NY knocked down from post