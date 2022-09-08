Armonk lawyer who bilked clients out of millions sent to prison

A Westchester real estate lawyer who was disbarred after bilking several clients out of more than $3.7 million was sentenced Tuesday to one to three years in state prison.

In the case of eight clients, some of whom were family friends, Laurieanne DeLitta deposited the proceeds of property sales into her own bank accounts rather than turn them over to the sellers.

“Attorneys should be held to the highest standards of ethics and integrity,” Westchester District Attorney Mimi Rocah said in a statement Wednesday. “Ms. DeLitta violated her oath and professional duties in every way when she broke the law and stole from her clients."

DeLitta pleaded guilty in May to eight counts of second-degree grand larceny. Westchester County Judge Anne Minihan imposed the prison term promised by another judge after she heard from four of the victims who spoke about how DeLitta had abused their trust.

Loretta Cifu-Mangino, whose mother's home in the Bronx was sold for $495,000 through DeLitta, was not among the speakers but sent the judge a letter. She thought DeLitta should have been sent to prison for longer but was satisfied just to see her led out of the courtroom in handcuffs.

"I've come full circle. I don't consider myself a victim anymore," she said Wednesday.

DeLitta, 51, lives in Briarcliff Manor and had a law office in Armonk.

The thefts occurred between January 2017 and March 2021, with one sale occurring after DeLitta had agreed not to work further as a lawyer once complaints had been filed with the Grievance Committee of the 9th Judicial District.

Most of the clients are still owed money, despite receiving up to $400,000 from the state Lawyers Fund for Client Protection. DeLitta is also required to make restitution of $3.7 million, including $2.8 million to the Lawyer Fund.

The Armonk office of former lawyer Laurieanne DeLitta, who pleaded guilty to keeping the proceeds of her clients' property sales.

County court records also show an additional $1.78 million in judgements that DeLitta owes in five other cases that led to additional lawsuits against her. She never contested any of the civil claims.

Cifu-Mangino and her siblings eventually got $300,000 from DeLitta and additional money from the Lawyer Fund but a judgement in their favor for $117,000 is still unpaid.

She said DeLitta tried to speak with her and other clients in the hallway before sentencing and expressed that she fully planned to repay what she owes. But Cifu-Mangino said she heard such promises from her in the past and doesn't count on her keeping this one.

She said no one has been able to determine what happened to the money, whether DeLitta spent it all or managed to squirrel it away somehow.

