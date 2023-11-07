Armored car driver charged with aggravated assault after altercation

Nov. 6—An armored car driver is facing aggravated assault charges after an altercation with an individual in a fast-food restaurant parking lot Friday.

Jessie Karl Allen, 29, of Knoxville, is accused of pointing a gun at an individual with the intent to scare the person..

The arrest tied up traffic on N. Main St. Friday morning as multiple Crossville Police officers stopped the vehicle and ordered the driver on the ground and took him into custody.

The Chronicle was unable to obtain information on the arrest Friday from Crossville City Police. The report was made available Monday around noon.

Lloyd Field, 81, called officers to the Burger King on N. Main St. just before 10 a.m. Friday.

According to the report by SPO Justin Farmer, Field told officers he and his wife were ready to leave the restaurant, but a van was sitting in the parking lot travel lane, blocking their car. His wife got into the car and he approached the van.

Field told officers he was motioning for the driver to move the van so that he and his wife could leave. He said the driver appeared to be yelling and motioning for him to go away, but Field said he couldn't hear or understand exactly what was being said.

Field said the driver then pulled a handgun out and pointed it at him. He then back away quickly, retrieving his phone from his car and taking photos of the vehicle.

A second man then exited the restaurant and got into the passenger side seat of the van. The two then exited the parking lot and traveled north on Main St.

Field showed Farmer photos of the van identifying it as a Gardaworld vehicle with a Louisiana vehicle tag.

GardaWorld is a private security company offering a variety of security, risk management and cash services.

Officers with Crossville Police conducted a felony stop of the vehicle on N. Main St. in the area of Walker Hill St. Allen and his passenger were both taken into custody and a black 9mm Ruger handgun was seized from Allen.

According to Farmer's report, the two said they worked for the armored security company and had been picking up money from Burger King.

Allen reportedly told the officer he tried to get Field to go back to his car, but bulletproof glass on the vehicle hindered his commands from being heard.

"He stated he continued to try and motion for Mr. Field to go back to his car but Mr. Field still was not understanding, so he said he pulled out his handgun and pointed it at the door to show Mr. Field that he had the gun and to attempt to scare him back away from the truck," Farmer's report states. "Mr. Allen said once Mr. Field jumped back away from the vehicle, he re-holstered his pistol and said he just looked out the windshield while Mr. Field took pictures of the vehicle."

Allen said work policy is to defend against someone attempting to enter the vehicle. Farmer said Allen was unable to provide the actual wording of the company's policy and "that it did not say when or if he is allowed to pull his handgun."

Farmer said he charged Allen with aggravated assault because "Mr. Allen admitted that he was never in fear and he pointed the gun at Mr. Field with the intent to scare him back away from the vehicle."

The passenger was not charged.

