Armored Coffins? Why Italy's Tanks Performed So Poorly Early in World War II

Mussolini entered Italy into World War II on June 1940, hoping to ride on the coattails of Nazi German conquests. Il Duce had grand visions of a Roman Empire reborn, but his clumsy opportunism would result in the destruction of his Fascist regime in three blood-soaked years.

In addition to disastrous operational leadership, Italy’s immature industrial base relegated the Army and Air Force to fielding outdated or deficient equipment during the early years of World War II such as CR.32 biplane fighters and jam-prone Breda machineguns.

Particularly in armored warfare, a series of extraordinary defeats in the winter of 1940/1941 earned the Italian military a reputation it struggled to live down despite later improvements in technology and tactical-level leadership.

Sardine Tins

Italy had not deployed any tanks into combat World War I, but in 1919 it acquired a license to build a domestic spinoff of the ubiquitous French FT-17 light tank called the Fiat 3000. The first one hundred or so were armed with twin 6.5-millimeter machineguns, while the last fifty 3000B models received a small, low-velocity 37-millimeter cannon. Fiat-riding Italian tankers first saw combat battling Libyan Senussi tribesmen in 1926.

Next the Italian Army chose to focus on the even more diminutive, turretless “tankettes” dubbed Carro Veloce (“Fast tanks”) with a maximum speed of twenty-six miles per hour. After importing a few dozen Carden Loyd tankettes from the UK, manufacturer Ansaldo proceeded to build over two thousand domestic two-man CV-33 and CV-35 tankettes, armed either with machineguns or a flamethrower.

