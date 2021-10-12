This Armored Rolls-Royce Cullinan Can Withstand Bullets and Grenades—Without Sacrificing Luxury

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan does not leave much room for improvement, but one German tuner may have found a way to make the six-figure luxury SUV even more desirable (and expensive).

Klassen has just unveiled a new armored version of the Cullinan that comes complete with a full suite of security features to keep passengers safe. According to the tuner, the Cullinan riff offers a ballistic protection level of CEN 1063 BR6. In other words, the hard-wearing ride has been outfitted with armor strong enough to shield against deadly weapons. The reinforced ceiling and floor can withstand the full force of two DM51 hand-grenades exploding simultaneously while the multi-layer bulletproof glass holds up against fire from a high-powered rifle. The special overlap system, meanwhile, ensures bullets are unable to penetrate the door seals.

The armored Cullinan’s lavish cabin can be customized with high-end materials. - Credit: Klassen

Klassen

Elsewhere, the Cullinan sports ballistic protection on the battery and electronic control module, along with reinforced door hinges, upgraded suspension and run-flat tires. Despite all of this, the elegant exterior remains true to the original, with a Spirit of Ecstasy sitting proudly atop the British marque’s trademark Parthenon-shaped grille.

Inside, however, Klassen is offering customers the chance to further customize the upscale cabin with an array of high-end materials. Fortunately, the Cullinan’s Starlight headliner with 1,344 individual twinkling fiber optic ends remains untouched.

Under the hood, the black brute retains the original’s 6.7-liter V-12 that’s good for 563 hp. That’s enough to propel the five-seater from zero to 60 mph in just 5 seconds on its way to a top speed of 155 mph. In other words, a quick escape will be no issue.

Naturally, this bulletproof beast demands a pretty penny. With all boxes ticked, the regular Cullinan starts at roughly half a million. Klassen’s armored Cullinan is almost double that and priced at around $962,000 (€833,000 including taxes). It also takes up to three months of painstaking work to complete. Hey, Rome wasn’t built—or fortified—in a day.

Check out more photos below:

