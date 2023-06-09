Armored truck employee held at gunpoint, robbed at Ellenton gas station, deputies say

A search is underway for a group of men who ambushed and robbed an armored truck in Ellenton on Friday morning, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 11:16 a.m., a Gardaworld employee was held at gunpoint and forced to lie on the ground while two men took the keys to his armored vehicle and removed “several bags,” according to a press release.

The Gardaworld employee was picking up a deposit at the One9 Fuel Stop gas station and truck stop, 5215 17th St. E., Ellenton, when the robbery happened, deputies say.

The suspects got away with an undisclosed amount of money, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to a press release, the sheriff’s office is looking for at least two unidentified male suspects who wore masks, long-sleeved shirts and black pants.

Investigators believe another man in his early 20s served as the lookout while the robbery was taking place.

The suspects fled the scene in a 2021 black Chevrolet Equinox, the sheriff’s office said.

Further information was not immediately available Friday afternoon.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (941) 747-3011 ext. 2535. To remain anonymous and become eligible for a reward of up to $3,000 from Manatee CrimeStoppers, call 866-634-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.ManateeCrimeStoppers.com.