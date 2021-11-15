Armored truck guards are ambushed, robbed and shot while loading ATM, Chicago cops say

Two armored truck guards are in critical condition after they were shot during a robbery in Chicago, police told news outlets.

The guards, a man and woman, ages 46 and 47, were loading an ATM in the Chatham neighborhood around 10:20 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15, when they were ambushed, police told WBBM.

Between two and four men, dressed in black and wearing masks, came up to the guards and demanded money at gunpoint, the outlet reported.

Then the robbers opened fire, police told WGN.

The female guard was shot six times and transported to the hospital in “traumatic arrest,” and the other guard took two rounds to the abdomen and is in critical condition, the station reported.

The suspects ran from the scene, the Chicago Sun Times reported, and police are searching for them.

They didn’t take any money, a spokeswoman for the FBI told the outlet.

