Armored truck spills cash on to Charlotte road + UNC System president wants tuition to stay flat
Looking for a day trip this weekend? Check out these wineries and vineyards within an hour or two drive from Charlotte.
1. Bystanders ‘hugged’ piles of cash flying from armored money truck in Charlotte
Bystanders in Charlotte this morning found themselves covered in cash, literally.
Loads of money flew from metal containers after an armored truck dropped cash on Sunset Road.
While this wasn’t the first time an armored truck dumped money on the road, if you were lucky enough to witness it and pick up some cash, legally you might want to reconsider pocketing it.
Joe Marusak and Evan Moore continue to update this story.
2. UNC System president wants tuition to stay flat for 8th year — and maybe a decade
Efforts to keep tuition for in-state, undergraduate students flat are underway.
UNC System President Peter Hans said today he wants the system Board of Governors to keep it flat for the eighth straight year and ideally, a full decade.
Korie Dean with more on Hans’ request.
3. Charlotte YMCA wants financial stability, but Lincoln County leaders worry about cuts
Lincoln County leaders are concerned about the YMCA of Greater Charlotte.
The struggling nonprofit is preparing to sell two branches in the county to save money, and leaders are worried that one potential owner might not continue to operate the YMCA.
Jodie Valade has the story.
4. Carolina Panthers coordinator explains how Derrick Brown brings ‘flexibility’ to defense
Despite the 24-10 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Derrick Brown was hard to miss for the Carolina Panthers.
Brown showed off his versatility and grit during the road game and Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero had high praise.
“He’s always chasing the ball. And for a man that big to play that many plays and play with that effort is pretty special,” Evero said.
Mike Kaye shares more from Evero’s comments and the latest moves by Carolina.
5. Some more stories to read
NC Speaker Moore questions UNC being a gun-free zone after second lockdown in weeks
Man charged with felony after he allegedly threatened worker at UNC campus bagel shop
Can landlords enter at any time, or is it trespassing? Here are the rules in NC
Quizzes on a treadmill: The long journey to US citizenship for Panthers’ Frankie Luvu
A new shop for music lovers, vinyl collectors is opening at Camp North End this fall
---
