Armored truck spills cash on to Charlotte road + UNC System president wants tuition to stay flat

Bystanders grabbed cash that flew from metal boxes that dropped from an armored truck on Sunset Road in north Charlotte, eyewitnesses said.

Bystanders in Charlotte this morning found themselves covered in cash, literally.

Loads of money flew from metal containers after an armored truck dropped cash on Sunset Road.

While this wasn’t the first time an armored truck dumped money on the road, if you were lucky enough to witness it and pick up some cash, legally you might want to reconsider pocketing it.

Joe Marusak and Evan Moore continue to update this story.

Newly elected UNC System President Peter Hans, center, talks with Randall Ramsey, chairman of the Board of Governors, left, and interim President Dr. William Roper following his election on Friday, June 19, 2020 in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Efforts to keep tuition for in-state, undergraduate students flat are underway.

UNC System President Peter Hans said today he wants the system Board of Governors to keep it flat for the eighth straight year and ideally, a full decade.

Korie Dean with more on Hans’ request.

The Lincoln County Family YMCA serves more than 20,000 unique individuals annually, according to the YMCA of Greater Charlotte.

Lincoln County leaders are concerned about the YMCA of Greater Charlotte.

The struggling nonprofit is preparing to sell two branches in the county to save money, and leaders are worried that one potential owner might not continue to operate the YMCA.

Jodie Valade has the story.

Carolina Panthers defensive end Derrick Brown listens to a coach along the sideline during action against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, September 10, 2023. The Falcons defeated the Panthers 24-10.

Despite the 24-10 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Derrick Brown was hard to miss for the Carolina Panthers.

Brown showed off his versatility and grit during the road game and Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero had high praise.

“He’s always chasing the ball. And for a man that big to play that many plays and play with that effort is pretty special,” Evero said.

Mike Kaye shares more from Evero’s comments and the latest moves by Carolina.

---

