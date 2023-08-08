Armored vehicle part of large police presence in Pottsville

Aug. 8—POTTSVILLE — An armored vehicle that arrived about 6 p.m. joined a large law enforcement presence in the area of South 19th Street in the Yorkville section of the city.

Reports of numerous police in the area began sometime after 5 p.m. A state police special emergency response team (SERT) is also on the scene.

Police have not made any comment as to what is happening.

There is yellow police crime scene tape across 19th Street.

In addition to 19th Street, portions of West Market Street (Route 209) in the area are also closed.

The armored vehicle was parked at the corner of South 19th and West Market streets as of about 6:15 p.m.

Police are concentrated in an alley off 19th Street between West Norwegian and Mahantongo streets.

People gathered in the area believe police are at a home on the 1800 block of West Norwegian where an American flag is flying upside down on a pole.

The Yorkville Hose Company block party is taking place just a few blocks away.