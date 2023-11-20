Armored vehicle and SUV in fatal crash in Marshfield

State Police in Marshfield investigate a crash between a large armored military truck and an SUV on Plain Street (Route 139) on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023.

MARSHFIELD − A fatal crash involving an armored military vehicle happened Monday morning on Plain Street.

Accident reconstruction teams and a heavy police presence were at the scene of a collision between a Subaru SUV and the military vehicle.

The crash took place on Plain Street near Flaggler Drive, where drivers were diverted while police did their work. Pieces of the car were strewn all over the road.

The road reopened at about 2 p.m.

The military vehicle is a surplus U.S. Marine Corps Cougar MRAP (Mine Resistant Ambush Protected). It weighs 14.5 tons and cost $475,000 when the federal government bought it, according to Wikipedia.

Police confirmed the accident was fatal but did not release further information Monday.

They referred all questions to Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz, who was seen leaving the accident site at about noon.

Neither driver has been identified.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

