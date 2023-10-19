'Arms race': Summit County kids say they carry guns for protection from other kids

Summit County Juvenile Judge Linda Tucci Teodosio has watched the devastating evolution of kids with guns unfold since she took over the court in 2003.

During those early years, she said a couple of kids would get into trouble every year for BB guns, not real guns.

Then, she noticed police picking up children who had flashed guns that looked real but weren’t.

That escalated into kids – mostly boys – carrying real guns that didn’t work, old pistols they found in a relative’s shoe box or picked up on the street.

But about five years ago, kids, lots of kids, traded up to guns that did work.

When COVID-19 hit, she said kids started shooting – at each other, at others caught in their crossfire and, accidentally, themselves.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

“If you talk to these kids, they say they need the guns for protection. There’s a lot of fear out there,” Teodosio said.

'We, as a society, have failed these kids'

She had an aha moment about this a few years ago during a criminal hearing for a 17-year-old in trouble for having a loaded gun under the seat of a car.

The teen wasn’t being forthcoming. Teodosio reminded him that she was all that stood between him and getting locked up, so he better start talking.

“There was a long pause, and then he looked at me and asked, ‘Have you ever been shot at?’” Teodosio recalled. “Then he asked, ‘Have you ever laid in bed at night, with your mom and sister in the house, hearing gunfire outside, wanting to protect them?’”

The judge, even after 20 years on the bench, was taken aback.

After the hearing, as guards were taking the teen back to detention, Teodosio went after the boy and asked him, since he was part of a gun problem, how to solve it.

He told the judge that gun laws need to change so people his age could never have access to such weapons, she said.

“We, as a society, have failed these kids,” she said.

In Summit County, there are usually about 30 or 40 kids held at the detention center at any one time.

About 80% are there for some sort of gun crime.

Summit County Juvenile Court Magistrate Rita Rochford said most kids don’t fire the guns they have.

They tell her they need the guns for protection.

If she digs a little deeper and asks kids specifically who they are afraid of, gang members might have an answer. But many kids express a general sense of unease, saying they need guns because of how violent kids are now.

“So they’re protecting each other from each other,” she said.

Rochford – speaking for herself and not the court – compares gun laws to speed limits.

“My own feeling is the higher you have a speed limit on the road, the more fatalities you will have,” she said. “The more guns our legislators allow people to have, the more guns juveniles are going to get.”

Attorney says kids caught up in 'arms race' to get more guns

Investigators and others who work with children can see pieces of the gun pipeline.

Years ago, someone might break into a house and steal the only gun there.

Now, though, many gun owners have five, 10 or more guns. A break-in could flood a neighborhood with weapons.

A neighborhood activist said any 12-year-old in some parts of Akron knows where to go to buy a gun on the street.

Brian Ashton, a defense attorney who represents many children in Summit County courts, called it an “arms race.”

If one kid in a neighborhood has gun, the next kid wants a bigger, more powerful gun that can fire more bullets faster.

He said kids often have no idea the legal trouble they can get in for having a gun, even if they don’t fire it.

They also don’t realize how technology has made it easier to get caught, said Ashton, who’s worked with kids 13 years.

One client this summer, a Cuyahoga Falls teenager, thought he was going home after a hearing on allegations he held up a convenient store. But prosecutors that morning said they had linked the teen to other robberies.

No one was injured and the boy had never been in trouble before, but he could be charged as an adult and do prison time.

“Prosecutors used to hand us these fuzzy security pictures from Walmart if something happened anywhere in a neighborhood,” Ashton said. “Now cameras are everywhere, and the pictures are as clear as your cable TV.”

That makes defending a kid caught on camera with a gun difficult, he said.

“They’re toast,” Ashton said.

Fighting with guns rather than fists

Melissa Gerney, superintendent of Summit County Juvenile Detention Services, only sees kids in the detention center once police have confiscated their guns.

For some kids, she said, that’s liberating, because they know they’re not going to get shot inside detention.

Akron in the Crossfire: Read the Beacon Journal's series on gun violence

“These are just typical teens,” she said.

One boy thought he was tough until he was outside working in the detention center’s vegetable garden and freaked out after seeing a bug, she recalled with a laugh.

The only thing that makes these kids different than past generations, Gurney said, is they never learned to fight with their fists.

“They just reach for a gun,” she said.

To contact Akron Beacon Journal reporter Amanda Garrett, email her at agarrett@thebeaconjournal.com.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Summit County, Ohio, teens say they carry guns to protect themselves