Arms at the ready: January is National Blood Donor month. Here's what you can do on Cape.

It's winter on the Cape and Jonathan DeCoste and his team at Cape Cod Healthcare are trying to tap into your vein of generosity.

As senior blood donor recruiter, DeCoste wants you to give the gift of life and healing. January is National Blood Donor Month and he's looking for people to step up.

“The winter months are challenging for us and that's why January was declared National Blood Donor Month. Usually people get sick, cancel (donation) appointments during this time, also around the holidays so there is a blood supply shortage,” said DeCoste.

And donors won't go away empty-handed. Cape Cod Healthcare doesn't want anyone to have cold feet about donating so everyone who does gets a complimentary pair of socks.

On Thursday, people were answering the call. Outside the Brewster Police Station at 631 Harwich Road, donors were queuing to enter Cape Cod Healthcare’s mobile blood drive van. Cape Cod Healthcare is hosting several blood drives this month.

Phlebotomist Charlette James, left, finishes taking blood from Lauren Wall of Brewster on Thursday. Wall started giving blood in high school and helped run donation drives in college, she said. She was one of several donors at Cape Cod Healthcare's blood drive in a mobile unit in front of the Brewster Police Department.

Since 1970, January has been designated as National Blood Donor Month in the United States.

The designation helps emphasize the importance of blood and platelet donations, especially during the winter when bad weather or seasonal illness may hurt donations, DeCoste said.

Brewster resident Lauren Wall pumps her hand around a soft lighthouse on Thursday as she gives blood in Cape Cod Healthcare's blood mobile outside the Brewster Police Department.

How does the process work?

Anyone 16 and older and weighing at least 110 pounds can donate blood. If eligible, each person can donate blood every 56 days, typically six times a year.

Sixteen-year-old donors need to have a parent's signature on a permission slip. There is no specific age limit for would-be donors, but there are some eligibility guidelines to follow, which are available at the Cape Cod Healthcare’s website.

Cape Cod Healthcare's blood mobile was set up Thursday at the Brewster Police Department. January is National Blood Donor Month. Cape Cod Healthcare is hosting blood drives in recognition of the month.

The first step is to make an appointment to donate. Though there are some walk-in services available, it's encouraged that everyone makes an appointment before coming to donate.

The donors come in on the specific days, fill out some paperwork, followed by a physical taking your pulse, temperature, blood pressure and reviewing the answers to the questions that the donors filled out.

Donating takes six to eight minutes and donors are then asked to wait for 10 to 15 minutes to make sure they are feeling well to go on their way.

On an average, each day at the blood drive usually has 25-30 donors

The average number fluctuates, but on an average Cape Cod Healthcare sees between 25 to 30 donors at their blood drives, DeCoste said.

“We do have some larger drives, usually at the high schools where 40-50 students and faculty members donate,” said DeCoste.

According to DeCoste, the most important thing to know is that every unit of blood that's collected, all stays on Cape Cod and is used to serve patients at Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital.

“We can only collect almost 60% of what we need through the blood drives, so we do have to rely on off-Cape services to help supplement the blood supply that we need,” he said. “Our hope is to continue to grow the program so that we can become self-sufficient across the Cape.”

Donations can also be made at the Nicholas G. Xiarhos Blood Donor Center at Cape Cod Hospital. The center is open Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 4 PM. To make an appointment for the Nicholas G. Xiarhos Blood Donor Center, call at 508-862-5663.

To make an appointment for one of the drives, visit the blood donor portal at srt.capecodhealth.org/donorportal.

