UPDATE: Armstead shooting victim from last week dies

Apr. 6—ROCKINGHAM — The Rockingham Police Department is investigating two shootings that occurred on Wednesday, March 30.

The first shooting took place on Armstead Street and involved a suspect firing upon a vehicle with multiple occupants inside.

"A vehicle drove down Armstead Street and fired numerous rounds towards the victim's vehicle, striking the victim in the head," said Detective Clint Neeley in an email.

Neeley confirmed that Zocoreyn Allen, 18, died from his injuries on Saturday.

The victim was driven to FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital-Richmond and then flown to another hospital.

The second shooting took place on Hunter Circle. Similar to the first incident, there were at least two occupants inside a vehicle that was shot at.

"An unknown subject in a vehicle traveling down Hunter Circle, fired numerous shots at the parked vehicle," said Neeley. "The vehicle was struck several times but there were no injuries."

Both shootings are still under investigation. The status of the victims from the second shooting remains unknown.

Anyone with information can contact the Rockingham Police Department at 910-895-2468 or Richmond County Crime Stoppers at 910-895-3232.