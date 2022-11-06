Armstrong County man accused of stabbing son in chest after argument

An Armstrong County man is behind bars after police said he stabbed his son in the chest after an argument.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, 75-year-old James Suman, from Vandergrift, stabbed his son Michael on Nov. 2 at around 7:41 p.m.

Police said Michael Suman was flown to a hospital and treated for life threatening injuries. He’s expected to recover.

According to our news partners at the Trib, both men were in the kitchen and started to argue. Michael pushed his father and he fell to the ground.

The Trib reports that Michael told police he pushed his father after his father hit him with a chair.

The Trib reports that Suman said he took a steak knife from a butcher block in the kitchen and stabbed his son once in the chest.

Michael ran to his neighbor’s house for help after he was stabbed, the Trib said.

When police asked Suman if he was trying to kill his son, Suman allegedly told them, “I brought him into the world, I might as well take him out of it,” the Trib reports.

The Trib also reports that Suman told police that he didn’t feel like his life was in danger and he could’ve walked away from the argument.

Suman is charged with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment.

