Armstrong County man faces new sexual assault charges

New charges have been filed against an Armstrong County man accused of sexually assaulting multiple women over several years.

Zachary William Baum, 24, of Kittanning, faces news charges including two counts of rape from two separate incidents in early 2020 and late 2021.

In addition to those rape charges, Baum was charged Monday with indecent assault, unlawful restraint, simple assault, harassment, stalking and terroristic threats.

Baum was already facing multiple charges, including those against an alleged victim who was 16 years old at the time. Baum is accused of sexually assaulting her several times, including at Community Park in Kittanning. Another alleged victim said Baum pulled her out of a car and sexually assaulted her in the street.

Baum remains in the Armstrong County Jail on bond.

