Armstrong 'Floors' Investors, Gains 35%

Howard Riell
·2 min read

Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) annonced yesterday that it has successfully amended its ABL Credit Facility and Term Loan Facility. These amendments, which received unanimous support from the company's ABL and Term Loan lenders, provide certain covenant modifications under the company's ABL and Term Loan facilities through June 30, 2022.

In conjunction with the Term Loan Amendment, Pathlight Capital LP, the company's current term loan lender, provided it with an additional $35 million aggregate principal amount of term loans to give the company financial flexibility to pursue its operational and strategic goals.


Armstrong was trading as much as 35.4% higher in premarket trading directly after the announcement, though it gave up some of those gains to trade around $2.51 the following day.

The company also confirmed that it retained Houlihan Lokey Capital to assist in the process for the sale of additional debt, and with consideration of other strategic alternatives.

Armstrong is a leader in the design and manufacturing of innovative flooring solutions. The 150-year-old companys board of directors determined this process to be in the best interests of the company, according to a statement, and that a sale of the company or another strategic transaction are the best means to maximize value for its stockholders and other stakeholders.

"These credit amendments and additional term loan funding position us well to pursue our strategic initiatives and effectively manage our operations," said Michel Vermette, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We believe in the value and brand of Armstrong Flooring, and remain firmly committed to our customers, suppliers and employees. We are also grateful for the strong support and partnership from Pathlight and our ABL credit partners as we navigate this unprecedented situation."

Armstrong Flooring, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources and sells resilient flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. Its products are used in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential and institutional buildings. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners and others.

The company has long been known for its innovation, which is part of what makes it so appealing to customers. Not long after the companys founding as a cork-cutting operation in the 1860s, management turned an eye to the future. Leftover cork scrap and cork dust were springboards into the production of cork insulation and linoleum, the company pointed out. Since then, it has regularly developed new procedures, equipment and products, ranging from no-maintenance floors and BioBased Tile made from rapidly renewable materials to more efficient, sustainable processes in its manufacturing facilities. It is also focused on creating online resources and partnership programs that support its distributors and retailers.

Last March, the company sold its production facility, warehouse and real estate property located in South Gate, California. Following the sale, the company operates seven manufacturing facilities globally.

