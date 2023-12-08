Armstrong launches Biden impeachment resolution

Dec. 7—WASHINGTON, Dc. — Dickinson native Representative Kelly Armstrong (R-ND) seized the spotlight at the Capitol on Thursday, Dec. 7, after he introduced

House Resolution 918

, instructing crucial committees to advance their investigations in the ongoing impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden.

"It's time for the House to take the next step in the Biden impeachment investigation and adopt an impeachment inquiry resolution. The White House and multiple witnesses have repeatedly refused to cooperate with the investigation and have rejected subpoenas," Armstrong said via a press release. "Despite this refusal, the investigation has uncovered alarming details that demand further scrutiny. It's become clear that the Biden family sold influence around the world using Joe Biden's name as the product."

Armstrong is spearheading a resolution to formalize and authorize the impeachment inquiry, concentrating on assessing the grounds for impeaching Biden. He contends that the investigations have encountered obstacles due to the White House consistently refusing to cooperate and outright rejecting numerous subpoenas.

In a press release, Armstrong emphasized the imperative to advance, citing "alarming details" unearthed in the investigations. These include assertions of financial contributions to the Biden family from foreign nationals. The resolution also spotlights allegations of transactions involving the President's brother, James Biden, on the day James secured a loan from hospital operator Americore.

"The Biden family and associates received more than $24 million from foreign nationals. Joe Biden received $200,000 from his brother, James Biden, the same day James received a $200,000 loan from a failing rural hospital operator. Joe Biden also received $40,000 in laundered Chinese money from his brother and sister-in-law," Armstrong said in a press release. "An investigation in any jurisdiction around the country would move forward if it had these facts. A vote on an impeachment inquiry puts the House in the best position to prevail in court and uncover the truth,"

Republicans are optimistic that formalizing the impeachment inquiry will strengthen their investigative endeavors and encourage witness cooperation. The resolution is scheduled for markup next Tuesday, Dec. 12, with an expected vote in the following week.

In response to the resolution, Hunter Biden, the President's son, has received a subpoena to testify within the broader impeachment inquiry. House Oversight Chairman James Comer (R-KY) has warned of contempt of Congress proceedings if Hunter Biden fails to appear for testimony on Capitol Hill next week.

The resolution details specific procedures for investigative proceedings conducted by key committees. It clearly defines the authority of both committee leaders and minority members, outlines protocols for questioning witnesses, and establishes the process for issuing reports based on the investigations.

Moreover, the resolution incorporates impeachment inquiry procedures within the Committee on the Judiciary, aiming for "fair and efficient hearings." The ranking minority member of the Committee on the Judiciary has been empowered with the authority to compel testimony and the production of pertinent documents.