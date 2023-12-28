Armstrong, longtime civic and business leader, dies at 89

Dec. 28—HIGH POINT — Jim Armstrong, a longtime business and civic leader who was one of High Point's biggest cheerleaders, both personally and professionally, has died.

Armstrong, 89, died Monday at TerraBella Senior Living in Asheboro.

"He was such a cheerleader for High Point," said Judy Mendenhall, former president of the High Point Chamber of Commerce, where Armstrong served as vice president for 26 years.

"I think those people that knew him and worked with him will remember that he was such a positive person and so big on High Point. He did so much to make sure any aspect of High Point that he was involved with went well. You couldn't help but like the guy."

One of Armstrong's best-known legacies at the chamber was Challenge: High Point, a leadership development program that trained countless young business professionals in the city.

"That was definitely Jim's baby," Mendenhall said. "He created that program, and he ran it forever."

His other areas of emphasis at the chamber were political affairs — he organized numerous community candidate forums — transportation and regionalism.

A Guilford County native, Armstrong served in the Navy and earned a degree from the University of North Carolina in 1957 before coming back home to run the family business, Armstrong Lumber and Veneer. He did that for 11 years before joining the chamber.

Armstrong was also active in numerous areas outside of his business interests, especially as a student and promoter of local history. A former president of the High Point Historical Society, he was a longtime supporter of the High Point Museum and its programs. Even in recent years, he helped raise funds for artifact preservation and for the restoration and relocation of the Little Red Schoolhouse.

"He loved High Point, he loved the history of this city, and he wanted that history to be preserved so people could see what a great city High Point is," said Edith Brady, director of the High Point Museum.

Brady remembers meeting Armstrong not long after she joined the museum as curator of education in 2000. When she began a series of docent training classes, Armstrong was one of the first to sign up.

"Of course, I figured out pretty quick that he knew way more than I did," she recalled.

For years, Armstrong wrote a weekly history column for The High Point Enterprise.

Armstrong was a lifelong active member of St. Mary's Episcopal Church and was involved with the High Point Rotary Club, the Boy Scouts of America, the High Point Public Library Foundation and High Point Toastmasters, among other organizations. He was also an accomplished artist and an avid gardener known for sharing his renowned dilly beans far and wide.

"He was so enthusiastic about everything he did, but he was especially a cheerleader and champion for the city of High Point," Brady said. "He always wanted to see High Point at its best."

Jtomlin@hpenews.com — 336-888-3579