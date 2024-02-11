Armstrong quarterback Tony Allen signs with VMI
Armstrong quarterback Tony Allen signs with VMI
The Philly native is coming home.
Dinwiddie was waived by the Nets after being acquired from the Raptors this week.
Apple has reached a possible settlement with Rivos, the Mountain View startup it accused in 2022 of poaching its employees and stealing its trade secrets.
We've put together a list of the best credit cards for balance transfers that can help you pay down debt without immediately accruing more interest.
It banishes dead skin cells and brightens your face, according to 71,000 five-star reviewers.
Pinterest announced a new ad deal with Google as the company aims to ramp up its ad revenue. Google is the social platform's second third-party ad partner after Amazon signed a multiyear deal with Pinterest last year. The company talked about the Google partnership during the earnings call for Q4 2023, where it posted results below analyst expectations.
MLB fans could see their favorite sport return to the Olympics in 2028.
Candace Parker said her decision to return for a 17th season would hinge on her health.
Fourth quarter earnings haven't been unblemished but Wall Street strategists say they've been good enough to support stocks' current levels.
Later spotted -- and shot down -- by the U.S. Air Force, the balloon proved difficult for curious civilian lookers-on to trace back to its origin -- until AI firms like Synthetaic showed it could be done with satellite imagery. The balloon saga turned out to be a strong product demo opportunity for Synthetaic, as luck would have it -- catching the attention of investors including defense contractor Booz Allen Hamilton. This week, Synthetaic raised $15 million in a Series B round co-led by Lupa Systems and TitletownTech, a VC firm formed out of a partnership between the Green Bay Packers and Microsoft, with participation from IBM Ventures and the aforementioned Booz Allen Hamilton.
Four days after former costar Carl Weathers’ passing, onetime The Mandalorian actor Gina Carano is suing Disney and Lucasfilm for her departure from the series — with Elon Musk’s help. Carano’s post-Disney credits include a film produced by conspiracy theorist Ben Shapiro.
If this cleanser is good enough for Samantha Jones, it's good enough for us.
Brett Favre’s legal battle over his alleged involvement in the Mississippi welfare funds scandal is far from over.
With college sports in turmoil, the CFP management committee is still undecided on a future format. There are several key issues in play this week in Dallas.
Per Le Parisian, a deal hasn't been signed, but those close to the situation believe that he has made his decision.
Jorge Martin analyzes how Corbin Burnes, Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and others will fare in fantasy baseball with their new teams.
In its nationwide push to unionize foreign-owned U.S. auto plants, the United Auto Workers (UAW) said that more than 30% of workers at Hyundai Motor's Alabama plant had signed cards so far seeking to join the union.
More than 6,000 shoppers have given the treatment five stars: 'Leaves my mature skin noticeably smoother and brighter than other products.'
Cloud has spent her entire eight-year WNBA career with the Washington Mystics.
Pilaf, the “Feud” actress’s pint-size pooch, made the rounds with her in NYC this week, including on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”