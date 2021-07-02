Armstrong woman to serve jail sentence for 2017 New Kensington crash

Jul. 1—An Armstrong County woman police said was drunk when she caused a vehicle crash in New Kensington that seriously injured two women will serve almost two years in jail.

Victoria Fink, 60, of Dayton, was sentenced Thursday to serve one year, less a day, to two years less two days in the Westmoreland County Prison for her role in the Nov. 13, 2017, crash near the intersection of Route 56 and Craigdell Road.

Prosecutors said Tracy Boucher, 51, the driver of an oncoming car and her daughter, 25-year-old Tiffani Rudacille, were injured in the crash. Two 3-year-old girls in back seat were not seriously hurt. The woman were visiting the area from Maryland.

Fink pleaded guilty in February to six offenses, including aggravated assault by vehicle while driving drunk and drunken driving. Police said Fink's blood alcohol level at the time of the crash was 0.158%, or nearly twice the limit at which a driver in Pennsylvania is considered to be intoxicated.

According to court records, Fink's truck traveled between 72 and 87 mph at the time of the crash. Police said there was a 50 mph speed limit on Route 56.

Defense attorney Chris Urbano argued Fink, a nurse at Premiere Armstrong Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Kittanning, where she worked in the facility's covid unit over the last year, should be spared from incarceration.

"She is 60 years old and never been in trouble before," Urbano said. "Not a day goes by she wishes she could take it back. She doesn't drink maybe but three times a year. She's not someone who drinks very much."

Urbano said Fink's inexperience with drinking alcohol led her to not realize she was unable to safely drive. He said her confusion just before the afternoon crash was furthered when she became lost.

Fink did not speak during Thursday's sentencing hearing.

Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Dupilka said Fink should serve up to six years in prison.

"That's due to the victim's significant injuries," Dupilka said. "But for a miracle ... someone didn't die is amazing."

In letters sent to the judge, both victims said they continue to struggle with their recovery from multiple broken bones, head injuries and other issues. Dupilka said the women's health issues caused by the crash prevented them from attending Fink's sentencing hearing.

Westmoreland County Judge Scott Mears initially ordered Fink to serve 1-to-2 years in state prison.

But, at the request of the defense, shaved a day off the sentence that also requires her to serve five additional years on probation. As a result, Fink will be able to serve her sentence at the county jail in Hempfield instead of a state prison and participate in a work release program.

Mears said he believed Fink has remorse for her actions but indicated he did not consider a probation sentence.

"That would be a bridge too far," the judge said.

Fink was ordered to report to jail on July 9.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293, rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .