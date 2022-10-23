Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.254

The board of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend by 10.0% on the 17th of November to $0.254, up from last year's comparable payment of $0.231. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 1.2%.

Armstrong World Industries' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. However, Armstrong World Industries' earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 66.9%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 17% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Armstrong World Industries Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend hasn't seen any major cuts in the past, but the company has only been paying a dividend for 4 years, which isn't that long in the grand scheme of things. Since 2018, the dividend has gone from $0.70 total annually to $0.924. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.2% a year over that time. Investors will likely want to see a longer track record of growth before making decision to add this to their income portfolio.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Armstrong World Industries has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 5.7% per annum. Armstrong World Industries definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

In Summary

In summary, it's great to see that the company can raise the dividend and keep it in a sustainable range. The dividend has been at reasonable levels historically, but that hasn't translated into a consistent payment. The payment isn't stellar, but it could make a decent addition to a dividend portfolio.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Armstrong World Industries that you should be aware of before investing. Is Armstrong World Industries not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

