The Army is buying thousands of the 'awesome' new rifle that is fast becoming the sniper weapon of choice for the US military

Ryan Pickrell
·3 min read
A student of the Special Forces Sniper Course at the John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School moves quietly while avoiding detection during a stalking exercise at Fort Bragg, NC, on January 27, 2011
A student of the Special Forces Sniper Course at the John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, January 27, 2011. US Army

  • The Army is buying 2,800 new Mk 22 Multi-Role Adaptive Design sniper rifles from Barrett Firearms.

  • SOCOM has also ordered this weapon, and the Marines have expressed interest as well.

  • The MRAD is a light, modular, multi-caliber rifle that offers extreme range and greater flexibility.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

The US Army is buying thousands of a new rifle that Marine and special-operations snipers also want - the Mk 22 Multi-Role Adaptive Design (MRAD) rifle.

The service awarded Barrett Firearms Manufacturing in Tennessee a five-year, $49.9 million contract for 2,800 MRAD sniper rifles under the Precision Sniper Rifle program, which also includes the Leupold & Stevens Mark 5 HD scope and sniper accessory kit, the Army said Wednesday.

The main difference between the MRAD and other sniper rifles is that it can be chambered in 7.62 x 51 mm NATO, .300 Norma Magnum, and .338 Norma Magnum ammunition, giving the shooter greater flexibility without changing weapons.

"Army snipers will be able to conduct a barrel change and select calibers based on their mission operating environment," the Army said in a statement Wednesday.

The new rifle is, according to the Army, "an extreme range weapon system that is lighter than current sniper rifles and includes features that will mask the sniper signature for improved survivability."

Mk 22 MRAD rifle
The Mk 22 MRAD sniper rifle. US Army

The Mk 22 will replace the Army's bolt-action M2010 Enhanced Sniper Rifle from Remington Arms and the M107 Long Range Sniper Rifle from Barrett.

"It's an awesome gun," an experienced Army sniper told Insider last year. "I can tell you I never saw anything on that gun that I didn't like. It shoots phenomenally well. What it does, as far as barrel changes and things like that go, is pretty exceptional."

The Mk 22 is a "good gun coming at a good time that is going to increase efficiency and capabilities," he said. "We're excited about it."

Special Operations Command was the first to express interest in the new modular, multi-caliber sniper rifle. In March 2019, SOCOM awarded Barrett a $49.9 million contract for the MRAD rifle through its Advanced Sniper Rifle program.

Video: How America's state policy got military weapons

The command sent an initial production order for the new rifles to Barrett in November 2020 after the company completed production qualification and operational testing, meeting the requirements of the Department of Defense.

"We are pleased to have reached this milestone with the project and look forward to providing our warfighters with this highly capable platform," Joel Miller, Barrett's director of global military sales, said in a statement at the time.

The Marines has also shown interest in the weapon.

The Marines expect the new rifle to "replace all current bolt-action sniper rifles in the Marine Corps," according to last year's budget request.

In the budget documents, the Marines wrote that the new rifles offer "extended range, greater lethality, and a wider variety of special purpose ammunition."

The Army said in its budget request that the weapon "increases stand-off distances ensuring overmatch against enemy counter sniper engagements and increases sniper capability."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Vanessa Hudgens' Abs And Legs Look So Toned In Multiple New Swimsuit Pics

    "Oh my," her new boyfriend Cole Tucker commented.

  • Woman claims she was 'repeatedly raped' by Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in front of her son

    A new alleged victim of Jeffrey Epstein has come forward with claims she was repeatedly raped by the financier and Ghislaine Maxwell in front of her son and threatened with being "thrown to the alligators” if she spoke out. The allegations, which were filed against Epstein’s estate last week at the US District Court of the Southern District of Florida, are some of the most recent accusations of abuse made against Ms Maxwell and her former boyfriend. The woman, using a Jane Doe pseudonym to protect her identity, accuses the couple in the civil lawsuit of rape, sex trafficking, sexual abuse, physical assault, physical mutilation, emotional distress, blackmail, intimidation, fraud, deceit and misrepresentation. The fresh claims come as Ms Maxwell was hit with two more charges by prosecutors in New York as they widened the scope of their investigations against the British socialite. Ms Maxwell, 59, has denied the criminal charges. Her attorney, Laura Menninger, did not reply to a request for comment on the latest Doe allegations. Neither did lawyers for Epstein's estate.

  • 12-year-old boy put on life support after partaking in dangerous TikTok challenge: 'Our family is devastated'

    Several kids have ended up in the hospital after participating in the viral challenge.

  • Woman outraged by Wendy's employee's allegedly 'petty' move: 'This is uncalled for'

    A TikTok user ordered a chicken sandwich from Wendy's and allegedly got way more than she expected.

  • Influencer slammed for wearing 'ridiculous' mask in public: 'You don't care about people's health'

    The latest trend in influencer fashion is wearing masks that aren't really masks.

  • US Army enters final phase of development before kicking off Future Long Range Assault Aircraft program

    Two teams enter the final phase of competitive development and risk reduction before the Army moves into an official program of record to buy and field a new long-range assault helicopter.

  • Kevin McCarthy: If Matt Gaetz sexual misconduct allegations are true, he would be removed from Judiciary Committee

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy discusses sexual misconduct allegations against Matt Gaetz.

  • Former NFL lineman Orlando Franklin shows off dramatic transformation after post-football weight loss

    The seven-season NFL veteran is unrecognizable now.

  • TikTok users have discovered a creepy ‘ghost town’ of abandoned mansions in Missouri: ‘I’m scared’

    The Indian Ridge Resort in Branson, Mo., isn’t your average ghost town.

  • Reversing Trump, Pentagon to release new transgender policy

    The Pentagon on Wednesday will sweep away Trump-era policies that largely banned transgender people from serving in the military, issuing new rules that offer them wider access to medical care and assistance with gender transition, defense officials told The Associated Press. The changes come after a two-month Pentagon review aimed at developing guidelines for the new policy, which was announced by President Joe Biden just days after he took office in January. Biden's executive order overturned the Trump policy and immediately prohibited any service member from being forced out of the military on the basis of gender identity.

  • Cameras catch Bill Belichick's reaction to Mac Jones' overthrow at Alabama Pro Day

    Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was in attendance for Mac Jones' Pro Day and didn't look all that impressed with one of the Alabama QB's throws.

  • Tom Brady one-ups Bruce Arians with fake tattoo he should actually get

    Tom Brady posted doctored photos of himself with a Bruce Arians tattoo, but he should consider getting it for real.

  • Cameron Diaz on choosing family over Hollywood: 'All of my energy is here'

    Cameron Diaz retired from acting seven years ago and has since written two best-selling books on wellness and created a wine brand. Now as a mother, she can't imagine returning to Hollywood.

  • Honda's latest fuel pump recall covers 761,000 vehicles worldwide

    Honda will recall around 761,000 vehicles worldwide to replace fuel pumps that could fail and lead to stalling engines. This recall, which is described in the National Highway Safety Administration campaign number 21V215000, isn't the Japanese automaker's first recall for bad fuel pumps. This most recent recall includes models from both Acura and Honda, some from 2019 only and others stretching into the 2020 model year.

  • Katharine McPhee Shares a Bikini Photo 1 Month After Giving Birth: ‘Loving My Curves’

    The new mom welcomed son Rennie David with husband David Foster in February, and said she has a new appreciation for her curves “because my baby gave them to me”

  • Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down statewide mask mandate

    Wisconsin's Supreme Court struck down Gov. Tony Evers' (D) statewide mask mandate on Wednesday by ruling against multiple emergency declarations made during the pandemic, AP reports.State of play: The court ruled that the governor overstepped his powers by issuing multiple emergency declarations for the pandemic, lasting longer than 60 days, without approval from the state legislature. The ruling invalidates the current mask mandate in the state, which was set to expire next Monday. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBackground: Evers issued the mandate in early February, almost immediately after the state legislature voted to repeal his previous order.He said last month that his efforts to implement coronavirus restrictions to protect Wisconsinites have been met with "lawsuits, political rhetoric, and obstruction," citing the legislature's vote.The backdrop: Coronavirus cases are ticking up in the U.S. again, as some states relax restrictions amid rising vaccinations. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Rochelle Walensky pleaded Americans on Monday to not let up on public health measures. Go deeper: Biden urges governors to reinstate mask mandatesMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Arrest made in shooting death of beloved Rocky at country store in the NC mountains

    ‘Why would somebody hurt that gentle giant?’ grieving owner asks

  • What happens when 400 million gallons of contaminated water go in Tampa Bay

    More than 400 million gallons of phosphate-contaminated water will be released into Port Manatee from the Piney Point reservoirs, The Bradenton Herald reports.After a leak was discovered in the 77-acre process water pond last week, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection said draining it is the only way to prevent "a containment failure and catastrophic release."What it means: USF Geoscience Professor Matthew Pasek told Axios that the release of contaminated water presents consequences but could be managed. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Two potential problems: Natural minerals in the water could have trace elements "from arsenic to radioactive stuff" that people and sea animals would be exposed to.Phosphate in the water could cause algae blooms, blocking sunlight that good algae need to produce oxygen and therefore suffocating fish.Can you counteract those chemicals? It depends on how fast the water gets released, Pasek said. There are ways of pulling phosphate out of the water, but those methods take time and money."Doing things like this occasionally will cause problems, but they have to do what they have to do. Either release a fair bit now or release all of it when the whole thing ruptures," he added.This story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • NCAA kicks Oregon State Beavers out of hotel in the middle of the night after Elite 8 loss

    The NCAA has gotten it wrong this whole tournament...

  • Satellite image shows renewed activity at North Korean nuclear lab

    The activity at Yongbyon lab follows a series of short-range missile tests by North Korea, apparently aimed at ratcheting up pressure on the U.S. and South Korea.