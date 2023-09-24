Army called in after Met firearms officers hand in their guns

Scotland Yard is negotiating with the Army to cover for armed officers who are refusing to carry guns, The Telegraph can reveal.

The Metropolitan Police has asked the Ministry of Defence (MoD) to provide resources after more than 100 firearms officers effectively walked off the job following the decision to charge one of their colleagues with murder.

It is understood military personnel could be asked to step in and cover for Counter Terrorism Specialist Firearms Officers, who are among those who are currently refusing to carry guns.

The unit is on duty round the clock to provide a response should there be a major terrorist incident.

Sources told The Telegraph the Metropolitan Police is currently in discussions with the MoD about providing cover while the current boycott is resolved.

The force’s armed units were plunged into crisis on Thursday when one officer, identified as NX121, appeared in court accused of murdering Chris Kaba, 23, an unarmed black man who was shot dead during a police operation in south London last September.

The decision by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) to charge the marksman sparked a huge backlash, with many specialist firearms officers saying they were no longer willing to run the risk of ending up in court for doing their job.

The walkout has left the Met - which has around 3,000 authorised firearms officers - scrabbling to meet its armed commitments.

One area that has been significantly hit is the Armed Response Vehicle (ARV) units which contain three firearms officers and patrol the capital 24 hours a day providing quick responses in the event of a major incident.

Sources have told the Telegraph the unit has been severely depleted over the weekend with officers from neighbouring forces called in to provide cover.

Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, has ordered a review saying officers must not fear ending up in the dock.

Ms Braverman tweeted: “We depend on our brave firearms officers to protect us from the most dangerous and violent in society.

“In the interest of public safety they have to make split-second decisions under extraordinary pressures.

“They mustn’t fear ending up in the dock for carrying out their duties. Officers risking their lives to keep us safe have my full backing and I will do everything in my power to support them.

“That’s why I have launched a review to ensure they have the confidence to do their jobs while protecting us all.”

A Met Police spokesman said: “The Ministry of Defence has agreed to a request to provide the Met with counterterrorism support should it be needed.

“This is a contingency option that would only be used in specific circumstances and where an appropriate policing response was not available.

“Armed forces personnel will not be used in a routine policing capacity.

“We will keep the need for the support under constant review.”

