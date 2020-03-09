Army to conduct shoot-off for future indirect fires protection

WASHINGTON — The Army is planning to conduct a shoot-off to evaluate the best options for a future indirect fires protection capability to defend against rockets, artillery and mortars as well as cruise missile and unmanned aircraft system threats, according to a report sent to Congress and obtained by Defense News.

The shoot-off that will take place at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico, is fashioned much in the same way the Army recently conducted its “sense-off” in order to choose a new air-and-missile defense radar that will replace the sensor in the Army’s current Patriot system, Brig. Gen. Brian Gibson, who is in charge of the Army’s Air-and-Missile Defense modernization, told Defense News in a March 9 interview.

The Army has been trying to formulate its enduring Indirect Fires Protection Capability Increment 2 (IFPC Inc 2) system for several years and purchased two Rafael-Raytheon developed Iron Dome batteries to serve as an interim solution for cruise missile defense, which was congressionally mandated. Those batteries will be delivered by the end of the year, Gibson said.

The enduring system will defeat subsonic cruise missiles with an objective requirement to defeat supersonic variants as well as group two and three UAS and RAM threats, according to the report. The Army’s Sentinel A3 and future A4 version will serve as the radar for IFPC and its command and control system will be the Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System or (IBCS), which is also the brains for the Army’s future IAMD system that will replace Patriot.

The intention for IFPC is to protect critical fixed or semi-fixed assets and is intended to be a more mobile solution than one that would suffice at a forward operating base, Gibson described, and it will fill in gaps between tactical short-range air defense and strategic AMD such as Patriot and the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense System.

The Army’s analysis, according to the report, included looking at solutions both from the Israeli Missile Defense Organization and also from U.S. industry and it was determined, when considering integration with IBCS and Sentinel and the possible schedule, risks exist from both the U.S. and Israeli solutions.

“Given the assessed risks with the potential enduring IFCP Inc 2 solutions, the Army requires additional performance data against IFPC Inc 2 threats,” the report states. “The Army will use a competitive process consisting of two phases to reduce program risk, while considering cost and schedule parameters.”

In the first phase, industry will participate in a shoot-off demonstration using proposed launcher and interceptor solutions integrated into IBCS and Sentinel.

IBCS is entering a limited-user test in May after struggling through a previous limited user test several years ago. The system has been delayed for various reasons and likely won’t reach initial operational capability until the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

Sentinel A4 is also not operational, so the shoot-off will use the A3 variant which is less capable.

Following the shoot-off, the Army will evaluate proposals and data from the shoot-off results and will analyze digital simulation data to make a “Best Value determination” to pick one vendor to move forward, according to the report.

The shoot-off is planned for the third quarter of FY21. The Army is aiming to deliver initial capabilities by FY23.

To make a determination on the way forward, the Army conducted analysis for an enduring IFPC solution in FY19 to include taking technical data from its Expanded Mission Area Missile (EMAM) program of candidate interceptors.

The verification phase evaluated Raytheon’s Low-Cost Active Seeker (LCAS) as well as its Skyhunter interceptor (the US variant of Rafael’s Tamir missile used in Iron Dome) and Lockheed Martin’s Miniature Hit-to-Kill missile. All three of the interceptors were characterized as possible candidates for an IFPC interceptor.

The Army had originally planned to develop and field its own multi-mission launcher as part of the enduring IFPC solution but canceled that program in favor of finding a more technologically mature launcher.

The service evaluated white papers for IFPC launchers and determined that those proposed required further development, prototyping and integration work in order to be used as a dedicated IFPC component, according to the report.