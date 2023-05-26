Army corporal's murder: Officer testifies at trial: What he said

A U.S. Army officer who commanded a young corporal who went missing from Fort Drum in northern New York and was found dead in Sussex County testified on Thursday about the first few hours after finding out the soldier was missing.

Tennessee native Hayden Harris was found in a wooded area off a cul-de-sac on Ross Road in Byram Town in December 2020. Accused of kidnapping and fatally shooting the 20-year-old is fellow soldier, Jamal Mellish.

It is believed that Mellish abducted Harris in Harris' truck and drove him to the New York City area before crossing into New Jersey. Also charged is Hannan Aiken, 18, who was a juvenile at the time of the crime. Mellish and Aiken are being tried together.

Cpl. Hayden Harris

Frantic worry and a search

Capt. Steve Nava, the executive officer for Harris' unit, testified in Sussex County Superior Court of the close professional and personal relationship he had with the young man. Nava recounted how he saw Harris the day he disappeared on Dec. 17, 2020 during a lunch the unit was having for someone leaving the army.

Nava said he received multiple phone calls early the next morning, waking up at the fourth phone from Harris' best friend in the unit, Hunter Brown. Brown told Nava that Harris had gone missing.

Nava called the first sergeant and waited in a Target parking lot near where he lived to begin mobilizing the troop together to begin searching for their fellow soldier. Nava said he began making phone calls, trying to determine where Harris had last been and who he might have been with.

Nava also said he tried calling Harris, saying he was unsuccessful — Harris had never ignored his calls before and had always called him back, he said.

Jamaal Mellish watches as attorneys leave the courtroom following a hearing in state Superior Court in Sussex County on Friday, Feb. 22, 2022.

A platoon leader stationed in Kuwait called him back and gave him the last name of Mellish, someone Harris was supposed to meet with. Nava said he searched on Facebook and didn't find anyone with that name however he did find a profile that included a connection to Harris. The person identified himself as Yunglord Mel.

The profile photo showed a soldier in a Class B Dress Uniform without a jacket and a nameplate that said "Mellish."

Nava said he called Mellish via Facebook Messenger but got no answer. However, Mellish messaged him back, asking who he was. Nava told Mellish he was Harris' executive officer and was looking for him.

Mellish was also stationed at Fort Drum but Nava did not know who he was.

Mellish called Nava back and they spoke to each other for just under four minutes. Nava said in the first conversation he had with Mellish, the man told him he had met with Harris but hadn't seen him since they went their separate ways.

Mellish gave Nava his cell phone number and said he would attempt to reach out to Harris. Nava said asked to speak to Mellish in person but was told that he wasn't available as he was dropping off his wife at the Syracuse Airport for a flight.

Nava said he called him five more times, speaking to him twice. Mellish told him an address to meet him at, saying they could meet when he got back from Syracuse. Included in the texts between the two was a screenshot of a text exchange between Mellish and Harris, indicating they were meeting.

Nava did not talk to Mellish again after that and said he learned Harris had been found dead and that Mellish had been apprehended returning to Fort Drum.

Assistant Prosecutor Sahil Kabse showed the jury Nava's call log, texts and Facebook messages between the army captain and Mellish.

New York officers testify

Additional state witnesses included three Jefferson County, New York Sheriff's Officers involved in the case.

Sheriff Deputy Jamie Taylor said he was contacted by Nava and informed of Harris' disappearance and that Harris was supposed to exchange vehicles with another soldier the night before and it was the last possible contact.

Mellish and Harris were meeting to exchange vehicles, Harris' white Chevy Silverado and Mellish's red Ford Mustang.

Taylor said he spoke with Mellish three times throughout Dec. 18, confirming that he and Harris met for the vehicle exchange near a Walmart, a school and a fire department in an area just on the outskirts of Watertown, New York. Taylor said he waited until 9 a.m. when Harris was due to report for duty.

When Harris didn't show, Taylor said he reached out to Mellish again to try and get more detailed information. Mellish told Taylor he was in New York City visiting his mother before she went on a trip. He provided some more detail about the vehicle exchange, saying he stopped at the Ramada Inn on Route 3, dropped a vehicle off and went down to New York City. Mellish told Taylor that a relative was driving his car.

He pulled surveillance footage from the Ramada Inn to confirm what Mellish told him and visited the site of the vehicle exchange to see if there was any indication of a struggle which Taylor said there was not.

Sheriff's deputies Ryan Snyder and Matt Young testified about pulling over Mellish as he returned from New York City in Harris' Silverado but bearing New York plates instead of Texas ones.

Snyder said he initiated the stop and ended up detaining Mellish, taking and later processing Mellish's red Apple iPhone for evidence. Aiken was placed in the back of Young's vehicle and also driven to the sheriff's office since he was a minor and couldn't be left. The pick-up was also towed to the sheriff's office.

Young took Aiken's initial statement in which he lied about his name and birthday and Snyder later took a second statement with Aiken saying he gave a false name and birthday because he was afraid he would go to jail for driving a vehicle underaged.

Aiken was placed in a temporary foster home for the night because the sheriff's officers were unable to get in touch with his grandmother, who was his legal guardian. Aiken was placed under arrest the next day.

The trial is expected to continue on Tuesday, May 30.

