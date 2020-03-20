Army Corps looking at converting 10,000 rooms in New York to assist with coronavirus

WASHINGTON, March 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is looking at converting more than 10,000 rooms in New York to help deal with the pressure being put on medical facilities by the fast-spreading coronavirus, the commanding general of the Corps said on Friday.

Lieutenant General Todd Semonite told reporters at the Pentagon that the Army Corps was looking at converting hotel rooms, college dormitories and maybe even large spaces to intensive care unit-type facilities.

"We're talking about over 10,000 that we are looking at right now," Semonite said, adding that the Army would a final decision would be made by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. (Reporting by Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart; Editing by Leslie Adler)