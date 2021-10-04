Army drivers hit the road to tackle UK fuel drama
Army drivers have been deployed to drive tankers in the UK to help get deliveries to filling stations starved of fuel amid nationwide panic buying. Julian Satterthwaite reports
Omarosa Manigault Newman recently won a legal battle against Donald Trump, who tried to enforce an NDA over a tell-all book she wrote in 2018.
"You mean our war hero Senator Duckworth should pay taxes when she is not required to do so? WTF is wrong with you?" Martina Navratilova tweets
Uhuru Kenyatta's name appears in the Pandora Papers - the biggest ever leak of financial documents.
"In my eyes and the eyes of others who had stayed to deal with all of the craziness, Hope had taken the easy way out," the former White House press secretary said of Hicks' departure for Fox.
Portugal’s health care system was on the verge of collapse. Hospitals in the capital, Lisbon, were overflowing and authorities were asking people to treat themselves at home. In the last week of January, nearly 2,000 people died as the virus spread. The country’s vaccine program was in a shambles, so the government turned to Vice Adm. Henrique Gouveia e Melo, a former submarine squadron commander, to right the ship. Eight months later, Portugal is among the world’s leaders in vaccinations, with
Amhad Gharabli/GettyJERUSALEM—Benjamin Netanyahu has been out of office for all of 110 days, but for Arab citizens of Israel, post-Bibiism has become the era of emancipation. Decades of Arab community leaders have failed to inspire change in the country, leading to frustration, disenchantment and a growing social chasm between the mainstream Jewish experience and minority Arab lives.Since the start of 2021, almost 100 Arab citizens of Israel have been killed in street violence made possible by y
Bannon told NBC that he wants to see “pre-trained teams ready to jump into federal agencies” as soon as the next Republican president takes power.
"The fact is that your state of Wyoming is one of the states that benefits most from the increase in the child tax credit. Why oppose that?" the host asked Sen. John Barrasso
Multiple civilians killed in blast outside Kabul mosque hosting prayer service for Taliban leader's mother
Demonstrators in the Mexican capital hurled rocks and projectiles at riot police, who responded by firing teargas to disperse the angry crowd.Police presence grew heavier as thousands of protesters took the streets chanting and raising their fists.The violence marks the anniversary of the Tlatelolco massacre in the capital. In 1968 security forces stormed a leftiest student rally in Mexico City's Tlatelolco district, killing 30-40 people, according to officials, or as many as 300, according to rights activists and witnesses.The killings took place just days before the Olympic Games in the capital, as the government tried to quell weeks of what it saw as embarrassing demonstrations by students demanding democratic reforms in authoritarian Mexico.
Video uploaded on social media shows activists bombarding Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema as liberals have recently expressed growing frustration with the centrist Democrat over her opposition to an economic agenda largely supported by her fellow party members.
Representative Pramila Jayapal (D., Wash.), chair of the progressive caucus, said Sunday that she will not support Democrats’ massive social-spending package if it includes the Hyde Amendment, a stipulation that prohibits taxpayer money from funding abortions.
Former President Donald Trump called on the Pulitzer Prize Board to rescind the 2018 National Reporting awards granted to the New York Times and the Washington Post for their coverage of the Russian collusion story, claiming the stories were based on "false reporting" and a "complete lack of evidence."
Algeria has refused permission for France to fly military planes in its airspace and announced the recall of its ambassador from Paris in the wake of what it said were “inadmissible” comments attributed to French President Emmanuel Macron. This weekend's sharp escalation in tensions also follows a French decision to slash the number of visas issued to people in North Africa — including Algeria — because governments there are refusing to take back migrants expelled from France. A French request that two military planes be allowed to fly Sunday over Algerian territory was rejected, French military spokesman Col. Pascal Ianni said.
A Dutch newspaper claims it obtained documents that showed $100,000 payments to Flynn in 2014 and 2015
Pete Souza/White HouseLanding in Hanoi, I knew shockingly little about what to expect. At least the surroundings were familiar. Heading into town from the airport, my car was adrift in the usual sea of motorbikes, some carrying well-dressed commuters in suits or high heels, others laden with an impossible cargo, like a mattress or a family of eight, toddler perched on the handlebars.Out the window passed larger buildings and an ever-increasing number of new retail shops and neon lights, but also
Despite high youth unemployment, writer Vivan Marwaha explores why India’s youth still back the PM.
Libya's foreign minister said on Sunday that some foreign fighters have left the country as the unity government seeks to marshal international help to withdraw the many who remain. "We are still seeking a larger and comprehensive organisation for the exit of mercenaries," she said. Libya's warring sides, backed by regional powers, remain entrenched with allied foreign mercenaries along front lines in defiance of a ceasefire agreement.
Alexander Natruskin/AFP via Getty ImagesFinancial records and tax documents reviewed by the Washington Post and other media outlets reveal that a former cleaner who is alleged to be the onetime mistress of Russian President Vladimir Putin—and the mother of his supposed 18-year-old daughter—bought a lavish $4 million apartment in Monaco through an offshore shell company in the British Virgin Islands, created just weeks after she gave birth to the girl. The multi-million outlay in 2003 by Svetlana
AMMAN (Reuters) -Jordan's King Abdullah received a phone call from Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, the royal palace said on Sunday in what officials said was the first such communication since the start of the conflict in Syria a decade ago. The conversation was the latest step in thawing relations between leaders who had long been on opposing sides in Syria's civil war, with Jordan supporting Syrian Western-backed mainstream rebels seeking to drive Assad from power. King Abdullah told Assad his country supported the territorial integrity of its northern neighbour and efforts to preserve its "stability and sovereignty", the palace statement said.