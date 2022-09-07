"Army of drones": Armed Forces of Ukraine receive first 20 Warmate drones Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation

UKRAINSKA PRAVDA — WEDNESDAY, 7 SEPTEMBER 2022, 12:18 PM

The Ukrainian "army of drones" has been replenished with the first 20 Warmate drones funded by donations made through Monobank. The Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive another 20 drones this month.

Source: Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister of Digital Transformation, on Telegram

Quote: "In less than a week, you [the Ukrainian citizens who donated money - ed.] have sent UAH 64 million (US$1.7 million) to Monobank, which we transferred to [purchase] the ‘army of drones’. 40 Warmate drones were bought with these funds. We have already transferred half of them to the front. Another 20 drones will go to the front line this month."

Details: Fedorov said that Warmate drones can detect and easily hit armoured vehicles, air defence systems, electronic warfare and electronic reconnaissance systems. It takes no more than 10 minutes to get the system fully ready for field performance. Such drones are used by the Polish army and other NATO member countries. Ukrainians leave messages for the Russians on these drones: "For Mariupol and for Bucha", "Kobzon concert ticket", etc.

Background: Ukraine has received about 100 large long-distance drones as part of the Army of Drones project, and expects to receive 100 more in the coming months.

