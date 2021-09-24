Army Fires Lt. Colonel Whose Secret Life Was Exposed by Women

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos Courtesy Chelsea Curnutt

The Army has fired a lieutenant colonel accused of having affairs with multiple women and lying about his deployments to keep them from finding out about each other.

The Army announced that it completed an investigation of Richard Kane Mansir that started when several of the women complained repeatedly to his chain of command and relieved him of his duty on Wednesday based on “substantiated findings.” The firing was first reported by Task & Purpose.

“The command has taken additional appropriate actions in response to the findings from the investigation,” the Army said, without specifying what those actions are.

The Daily Beast previously spoke to two of Mansir’s girlfriends, who described the web of lies used to make them believe they were in a committed relationship with a single man in active combat duty. In reality, Mansir had been married for almost two decades, and had not been deployed overseas since 2014.

How Three Women Exposed an Army Lt. Colonel’s Crazy Secret Life

One woman told The Daily Beast she was engaged to Mansir in 2017, while his wife was pregnant with their third child. She said the lies he told included the death of a child, a string of military honors, and several deployments.

When they had to postpone their Las Vegas marriage because of a supposed deployment, the woman said, he provided her with papers that appear to be fake.

“He’s got this playbook,” she said. “He tells these lies about his dead children, about his PTSD, his deployments, and all the horrible things he’s had to do. He creates all these imaginary traumas to cloak his lies in.”

Mansir did not respond to the women’s allegations at the time.

According to military records, Mansir was a civil affairs officer who conducted “Army support activity” at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. He served in the Rangers and was deployed to Afghanistan in 2011 and 2012.

