Army Identifies 3 New York National Guard Pilots Killed in Black Hawk Crash

Matthew Cox
Updated

The New York Army National Guard on Friday identified three soldiers who were killed when their UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crashed Wednesday night on a routine training mission.

Chief Warrant Officer 5 Steven Skoda, Chief Warrant Officer 4 Christian Koch and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Daniel Prial were all pilots aboard the medical evacuation helicopter. They died when their aircraft went down while conducting night-vision goggle proficiency training in the local training area, according to a New York Guard news release.

The three were assigned to C Company, 1st Battalion, 171st General Support Aviation Battalion, which trains to perform aeromedical evacuation missions, according to the release.

Read NextAfter Lawmakers Intervene, Guard Troops Allowed to Return to Capitol for Breaks

There were no other personnel on the helicopter, New York Guard officials said.

A team arrived Thursday from the Army Safety Center at Fort Rucker, Alabama, to begin its investigation of the accident, according to the release.

"These soldiers were a part of our National Guard family, and we mourn their loss, alongside their family members and loved ones," the release states. "The New York National Guard will be there for these family members as they navigate these trying times. Our chaplains and casualty assistance officers will be with them whenever needed."

Skoda, 58, served on active duty from 1985 to 1987 and had been in the Guard ever since. In 1992, he became a pilot and began flying UH-1 Huey helicopters from the Army Aviation Support Facility in Rochester, New York. He deployed to Afghanistan in 2013 and 2019 and was an experienced pilot with nearly 5,000 flying hours, according to the release.

In addition to Black Hawks and Hueys, he was rated to fly OH-58 Kiowas, AH-1 Cobras and AH-64 Apache attack helicopters. Skoda, who was single, served as a UH-60 senior instructor pilot, an instrument flight instructor and a UH-60 maintenance test pilot, according to the release. He worked as a full-time Guard technician at the Army Aviation Support Facility at the Rochester International Airport, as well as serving as a member of C Company of the 171st.

"He was a friend and mentor to all the soldiers in his unit, supporting the training and career progressions of hundreds of aircrews throughout his career, according to soldiers at the flight facility," the release states.

Skoda's awards included the Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, NATO Medal, Meritorious Unit Citation, Army Reserve Overseas Training Ribbon, Department of State Superior Honor Award, Humanitarian Service Medal, Master Army Aviator Badge, Air Assault Badge, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and Coast Guard Presidential Unit Citation.

Koch, 39, was a 20-year veteran of the New York Army Guard. He initially served as an infantryman in A Company, 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry Regiment, before becoming a helicopter pilot in 2006, according to the release.

He deployed to Iraq from 2008 to 2009 and then to Afghanistan from 2012 to 2013. He also served as part of Operation Noble Eagle, the National Guard security mission in the United States after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

Koch, who had 2,350 flying hours, flew Black Hawk and CH-47 Chinook helicopters. He served as a senior instructor pilot and instrument flight instructor. In civilian life, Koch worked as a civilian pilot for the New York State Police, according to the release.

"His hard work and drive [led] him to becoming the senior instructor pilot for the unit; his motivation and infectious personality made him a great soldier, leader and father," according to unit members, the release states.

Koch's awards include the Air Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, Army Forces Service Medal, Meritorious Unit Citation, Non-Commissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Army Reserve Overseas Training ribbon, Army Parachutist Badge, Senior Army Aviator Badge, Air Assault Badge, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, and Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.

Koch also had a bachelor's degree in mathematics from The College at Brockport State, which is part of the University of New York.

He was married to Teressa DaGama, according to the release.

Prial, 30, was a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point and had served in the Army since 2012. While on active duty, he served as a medical evacuation platoon leader with the 82nd Airborne Division's 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, according to the release. He deployed to Afghanistan from 2014 to 2015 with the 82nd and later served as an instructor pilot for students at Fort Rucker, where the Army trains helicopter pilots.

He earned his captain's bars before accepting an appointment as a warrant officer in the New York Army National Guard, so he could continue to fly, the release states. Prial, who was single, worked as a federal technician at the Army Aviation Support Facility at the Rochester International Airport and had 670 hours flying Black Hawk helicopters.

Soldiers in his unit described Prial as "extremely humble and family centric," according to the release.

"He had an ability to fit in quickly and make an immediate impact on new groups," the release states.

Prial's awards include the Air Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, NATO Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Afghan Campaign Medal, and Army Aviator Badge.

The Fort Rucker team investigating the accident is gathering "all relevant data and evidence" from before, during, and after the accident," according to the release. It will investigate the potential human, materiel and environmental factors that may have caused or led to the accident.

-- Matthew Cox can be reached at matthew.cox@military.com.

Related: Three Soldiers Killed in New York Guard Helicopter Crash

Originally published

Latest Stories

  • Cruz joins 13 Republicans in introducing Keystone Pipeline bill

    Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and 13 other Republican senators introduced a bill Tuesday to authorize the continuation of Keystone XL Pipeline construction.

  • Kerry Defended Taking Private Jet to Iceland for Environmental Award: ‘the Only Choice for Somebody Like Me’

    White House climate czar John Kerry traveled to Iceland by private jet in 2019 to accept an environmental award and defended his transportation choice to a reporter at the time by calling it, “the only choice for somebody like me.” Kerry flew to Iceland in October, 2019 to receive the Arctic Circle award, an iceberg sculpture, for his leadership on climate issues and being “a consistent voice pressuring the American authorities to commit to tackle environmental matters,” according to Icelandic outlet RUV. During the trip, Kerry was confronted by Icelandic reporter Jóhann Bjarni Kolbeinsson on whether his use of a private jet was an “environmental way to travel.” “If you offset your carbon, it’s the only choice for somebody like me, who is traveling the world to win this battle,” Kerry responded. The former secretary of state went on to emphasize his climate accomplishments, including negotiating the Paris accord for the U.S. and bringing Chinese President Xi to the table. “I’ve been involved in this fight for years,” Kerry said. “I believe the time it takes me to get somewhere, I can’t sail across the ocean, I have to fly to meet with people and get things done,” he continued. “But what I’m doing almost full-time is working to win the battle of climate change. And in the end, if I offset and contribute my life to do this, I’m not going to be put on the defensive.” Last week, Kerry recommended that oil and gas workers should pivot to manufacturing solar panels if their jobs are eliminated as a consequence of the Biden administration’s environmental policies. Biden signed several executive orders on climate change last week aimed at achieving the goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050. During his first week in office, the president reentered the Paris climate accord, from which the Trump administration withdrew the U.S. in 2017. Biden also canceled the permit on the Keystone pipeline, a project that would have created about 11,000 U.S. jobs this year, according to the Keystone XL website. Many of the workers are temporary, but 8,000 are union workers.

  • Alleged Rioter Bailed Out Twice Before Arrested Again With Guns, Cocaine

    A Minnesota man who was bailed out twice by the Minnesota Freedom Fund has been arrested again and is now facing charges for alleged possession of firearms and a controlled substance. New charges: Thomas Moseley, 29, was arrested for the third time on Jan. 27 and is facing three new felony counts of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm, according to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office via Fox News. The basis of his arrest was related to the damage of the Minneapolis Police Department’s Fifth Precinct in August 2020.

  • Uighur women subjected to systematic rape in China internment camps, witnesses claim

    Uighur women held at internment camps in China’s Xinjiang province have been subject to systematic mass rape, former prisoners and staff have claimed. Two former prisoners and two teachers who had worked at what the Chinese government calls “vocational and educational training centres” described a "culture" of gang rape and sexual torture in interviews with the BBC. The UN estimates more than one million ethnic Uighur and Kazakh men and women have been detained in a network of camps China built in its far-western Xinjiang Province since 2014. Chinese officials deny allegations of mistreatment and say camps are educational facilities designed to combat religious extremism and terrorism among the predominantly Muslim Uighur minority. In March 2019, the Telegraph spoke to eight former detainees who described a regime of systematic torture and forced labour. There have also been reports of forced sterilisations.

  • Navy Task Force Calls for Changing Ship Names that Honor Confederacy

    Task Force One Navy was directed to identify and dismantle barriers of inequality.

  • House Democrat delighted as Matt Gaetz offers to resign seat to defend Trump

    Mr Boyle, Congressman from Philadelphia, seemed to mock Mr Gaetz' resignation offer, tweeting: ‘I strongly support my colleague Matt Gaetz doing this’

  • Biden Is Setting a Dangerous Precedent

    President Joe Biden’s recent executive order to expand food assistance to U.S. households, while well-intentioned, represents a substantial overreach of the executive branch and a blatant attempt to override the intent of Congress. If successful, this dangerous precedent would open the door to major expansions of the social safety net without congressional approval. Congress must resist the president’s attempts to subvert the intent of existing law. Less than one week into the Biden presidency, the new administration issued a series of executive orders focused on COVID-19 economic relief. One such order seeks to expand food assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), or food stamps. In it, President Biden instructed the Department of Agriculture (USDA) to take “immediate steps to make it easier for the hardest-hit families to enroll and claim more generous benefits in the critical food and nutrition assistance area.” In reality, the executive order asks a federal agency — the USDA — to intentionally misinterpret the Families First Act and subvert the constitutional authority of Congress over the legislative process. The Families First Act, which passed in March 2020, clearly outlined that states could request waivers from the Agriculture Department to provide emergency allotments to SNAP households “not greater than the applicable maximum monthly allotment for the household size.” In normal times, 60 percent of households enrolled in SNAP do not receive the maximum benefit because they have income from other sources — such as earnings — that they can use for purchasing food. The emergency allotments recognized that millions of people lost jobs or faced other employment disruptions when the pandemic hit, and that those enrolled in SNAP were at particular risk for job loss in the early aftermath of the pandemic. Rather than requiring SNAP households to report a job or income change to their state agency and wait for bureaucrats to recalculate their benefits, the emergency allotments gave every SNAP recipient the maximum allowed. This was, admittedly, not a very targeted effort. Some families received a boost in SNAP dollars without a change in household income or financial circumstances. But the immediacy of the economic shock brought on by the pandemic, and the employment instability that persists today, necessitated an equally expedient policy response. The Agriculture Department, under President Trump, had approved emergency allotment plans for all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands — but only in accordance with the law. The department extended these emergency-allotment waivers numerous times, most recently extending them through January 2021. The USDA — and Congress itself — also offered states flexibility in the aftermath of the pandemic. According to federal government spending data, all of the efforts outlined above have caused SNAP benefits to rise more than 40 percent in the last fiscal year, with more than $31 billion in added spending compared to FY 2019. Class-action suits have been filed in Pennsylvania and California by people who disagree with the USDA’s interpretation of the law: that regular SNAP plus emergency allotments cannot extend benefits beyond the maximum benefit level. Lawyers for the lawsuits argue that the law allows the USDA to approve emergency allotments in the amount of the maximum benefit, which if true, would mean that households could receive the maximum SNAP benefit plus the maximum emergency allotment — essentially doubling benefit amounts. A federal judge in California agreed with the USDA, while the Pennsylvania case is ongoing. The Biden administration’s executive order is encouraging its USDA to misinterpret the 2020 law in a similar way. The legislative text is not ambiguous. It is hard to imagine Congress being any clearer than, “to address temporary food needs not greater than the applicable maximum monthly allotment for the household size.” If Congress had wanted to give people more than the SNAP maximum, it would have done so. In fact, Congress eventually did just that — expanding benefits by 15 percent in the COVID-19 relief package passed last month. If the Biden administration is successful in this attempt, it will open the door to a number of executive actions aimed at expanding the safety net without congressional action. If political appointees in the Biden administration feel unconstrained by the law, we will see larger benefits directed to an increasing number of people. Such action not only undermines the integrity of the social safety net by going around Congress, it disregards the separation of powers ensconced in the founding documents of our republic. The American public has been largely supportive of efforts by Congress to provide economic relief to struggling households. Let’s keep that authority in its proper place.

  • People Are Changing Their Profile Photos to Drawing of Thai Man Pushed to His Death in SF

    In a show of solidarity, social media users have started changing their profile photos to an illustration of Vicha Ratanapakdee, an 84-year-old Thai man who died after being shoved in San Francisco last week. The attack, which was caught on surveillance video, occurred as Ratanapakdee was walking along Anza Vista and Fortuna Avenues at 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 28. For no apparent reason, Antoine Watson, 19, darted from the right side of the camera frame to push Ratanapakdee to the ground, leaving him with life-threatening injuries.

  • 122-year-old snow record may be broken: Just short of 3 feet

    This week's winter storm appears to have broken a 122-year-old record for the most snow in a New Jersey community from one storm. Mount Arlington, in the northern part of the state, got 35.5 inches (90 centimeters) of snow in the storm, which lasted about three days, the National Weather Service noted Tuesday in a preliminary report. Mount Arlington, in Morris County, is about 43 miles (69 kilometers) west of New York City.

  • Marine Infantry Regiment with Ties to Banana Wars Deactivates Amid Force Reorganization

    The 8th Marine Regiment's history dates to 1917, with its most recent activation lasting more than 70 years.

  • Fox News blasted for coverage of Capitol police officer memorial

    CNN, CSpan, and MSNBC all carried rolling live coverage as respect was paid to Officer Brian Sicknick

  • House to vote on stripping Marjorie Taylor Greene of committee assignments

    The House will vote on Thursday on a resolution to strip Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) of her committee assignments over her promotion of baseless conspiracy theories and violent rhetoric about Democrats.Why it matters: House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy had hoped to find an alternative with Greene or Democratic leadership to avoid the drastic step, but a statement from House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) on Wednesday made clear they were unable to reach an agreement.Get smarter, faster with the news CEOs, entrepreneurs and top politicians read. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.What they're saying: "I spoke to Leader McCarthy this morning, and it is clear there is no alternative to holding a Floor vote on the resolution to remove Rep. Greene from her committee assignments. The Rules Committee will meet this afternoon, and the House will vote on the resolution tomorrow," House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer tweeted.The big picture: Axios reported last week that prior to her election, House Republican leaders discussed — but then largely set aside — fears that Greene would end up a flaming trainwreck for their party, following revelations of racist remarks and past support for the QAnon conspiracy theory. * McCarthy had set a threshold by stripping former Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) of his committee assignments after he made comments questioning why terms like white nationalism and white supremacy were offensive. * Greene's past comments, which range from accusing Democrats of treason to suggesting that the Parkland school shooting was staged, have put McCarthy in a difficult bind. * Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday called Greene's rhetoric a "cancer" for the Republican Party.Support safe, smart, sane journalism. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.

  • Police use drug dealer's phone to warn 'middle-class' cocaine 'users' of arrest

    Police used a county lines drug dealer's phone to message "middle-class" cocaine “users” and warn them they risk being arrested for fuelling the abuse of children. Officers in the West Midlands seized the device during a crackdown on criminals supplying Class A drugs worth £3,000-a-day to people across Birmingham and Worcestershire in November last year. The phone contained the mobile numbers of more than 2,000 customers who received SMS marketing updates from drug gangs. Police said they believe many of the customers will be "middle-class professionals" with "social" cocaine habits. On Tuesday all the contacts on the phone received messages telling them their phone numbers had been identified in the investigation.

  • Republicans give update after meeting with Biden about COVID-19 relief package

    GOP senators updated the press after meeting with President Biden to discuss a coronavirus relief package.

  • One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Coffee Table

    Furniture made from waste materials just keeps getting better—and easier to buyOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Gunman who killed FBI agents identified as David Lee Huber. He worked on computers, flew planes

    The gunman who mowed down five FBI agents at the door of his Sunrise apartment has been identified as David Lee Huber, a 55-year-old who until Tuesday’s outburst of violence seems to have lived a largely innocuous life.

  • More Americans Expect to Lose Influence Under Biden. Here’s Why That’s a Problem

    President Gerald Ford was, in the public’s mind, a klutz. It didn’t matter that President Bill Clinton zeroed out the deficit and left office with a surplus; his critics still see him as a big-spending liberal who never met a government program he didn’t love. Both George W. Bush and John Kerry were members of the same secret society at Yale, yet Bush was the plain-spoken guy you’d like to grab a beer with, while Kerry was the elitist with an heiress wife.

  • Myanmar aerobics instructor keeps dancing as she captures military coup

    A teacher recording an aerobics class in front of Myanmar's parliament appears to have accidentally captured the country’s military coup in process. History was in the making as Khing Hnin Wai worked out on the Royal Lotus Roundabout in Naypyidaw, Myanmar's capital, seemingly oblivious to the armoured vehicles speeding past her. The military seized power in the early hours of Monday, detaining de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other top officials in her party.

  • Scottish parliament rejects call for Trump wealth order

    The Scottish parliament on Wednesday rejected a call for the government to investigate how Donald Trump funded his purchase of two golf courses in Scotland, a request dismissed as "pathetic" by one of the former U.S. president's sons. The Scottish Green Party brought forward a motion calling on ministers to seek an "unexplained wealth order" (UWO) against Trump over his acquisition of the golf courses and resorts in north and west Scotland.

  • Biden news - live: Marjorie Taylor Greene to remain on House committees as Pelosi says GOP now party of QAnon

    Live updates on Joe Biden from the White House and Trump news