Army IDs 1st Armored Division Staff Sergeant Found Dead at Fort Bliss Home

Matthew Cox

The U.S. Army has identified a 1st Armored Division staff sergeant from Fort Bliss, Texas found dead at his home Thursday.

Fort Bliss Department of Emergency Services personnel pronounced Staff Sgt. John D. S. Bailey dead at his on-post residence, according to a Sunday Fort Bliss news release.

Fort Bliss officials did not release any information about the circumstances around Bailey's death, citing a continuing investigation.

The 27-year-old native of Haiku, Hawaii joined the Army in January 2013. Bailey, an infantryman specializing in mortar weapon systems, arrived at Fort Bliss in March 2019, according to the release.

He served as the fire direction chief of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 4th Battalion, 70th Armored Regiment.

"We are deeply saddened about the loss of such a bright and talented NCO," Capt. Kristopher Italiano, commander of Headquarters Company Commander, 4th Battalion, 70th Armored Regiment, said in the release.

"Staff Sgt. Bailey was above all else, a genuine and incredibly caring person. He was a member of our family. His kindness and compassion toward his fellow soldiers extended well beyond the scope of his daily duties as a mortar platoon sergeant."

Bailey's awards and decorations include four Army Achievement Medals and two Army Good Conduct Medals.

-- Matthew Cox can be reached at matthew.cox@military.com.

