Army investigating Georgia base after family of 4 found dead

Authorities say they are investigating the deaths of a family of four found in their home on the Fort Stewart Army base in Georgia.

“Fort Stewart law enforcement — in partnership with the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division — continues the investigation into four individuals found dead inside their on-post home Wednesday, Nov. 15,” Fort Stewart spokesman Kevin Larson said in an emailed statement.

“The deceased are one female Soldier, her male spouse, and their two children,” the statement said. “Their identities will not be released at this time due to next of kin notification and privacy.”

Fort Stewart police said they were on the scene of the incident Wednesday afternoon, which occurred at the base’s on-post housing. They said there is no reason to believe that there is an ongoing threat to the community.

Authorities later said they discovered the family dead in their home after the soldier’s unit requested they do a welfare check. They arrived at her home around 2 p.m. and found the family unresponsive upon making entry.

They were pronounced dead at about 5:30 p.m., the base said.

Fort Stewart police and the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division will continue to investigate the deaths. Larson’s statement said since the investigation is in progress, there is no additional information at this time.

