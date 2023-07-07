Army Reserve major Colts Neck accused of defrauding Gold Star families

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST - A major in the Army Reserve who worked as a financial advisor in civilian life was indicted this week on charges he defrauded two dozen Gold Star families over five years, said U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger.

Caz Craffy, aka Carz Craffey, 41, of Colts Neck, is charged with six counts of wire fraud and one count each of securities fraud, making false statements in a loan application, committing acts furthering a personal financial interest and making false statements to a federal agency, Sellinger explained.

From May 2018 to November 2022, federal authorities allege that Craffy obtained more than $9.9 million in death benefits from the survivors of active-duty, military service members. Beneficiaries are entitled to a $100,000 death gratuity and the payout on life insurance policies of up to $400,000.

After Craffy convinced the families to invest the money in accounts he managed in his other life as a financial advisor in the private sector, he repeatedly executed trades, often without the family’s authorization, all according to the complaint.

These unauthorized trades earned Craffy high commissions. While Craffy created more than $1.4 million in personal wealth for himself, the families lost a total of more than $3.4 million, Sellinger said.

Defense attorney Mark A. Berman, who represents Craffy, declined to comment on the matter Friday.

“Some of the victims’ families were assigned to Craffy,” Sellinger said at a news conference Friday. “But he specifically targeted others. As alleged in the indictment, Craffy used his position to access military databases, identify service member families who recently lost a loved one, and contact them directly.”

Although Craffy was a major in the Army Reserve — he had served since 2003 — his position as a financial counselor in the Army’s Casualty Assistance Office at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst was in a civilian capacity.

To assist beneficiaries of death benefits, the military provides financial counselors. However, the counselors are not supposed to offer advice on specific investments. Moreover, Craffy was prohibited from participating personally in any government matter in which he had an outside financial interest, Sellinger said.

“But he did anyway,” Sellinger said. “As alleged in the indictment, in addition to his counselor role, Craffy surreptitiously worked for two outside financial investment firms. He concealed those jobs from the Army and from the Gold Star families he dealt with.”

Based upon Craffy’s false representations and omissions, the vast majority of the families mistakenly believed that Craffy’s management of their money was done on behalf of and with the Army’s authorization, Sellinger said.

The wire fraud and securities fraud charges are each punishable by a maximum of 20 years in prison. The charge of submitting a false statement on a loan application is punishable by a maximum of two years in prison. The charges of acts affecting a personal interest and false statements to a federal agent are each punishable by five years in prison. All counts but the securities fraud count are also punishable by a maximum fine of either $250,000 or twice the gain or loss from the offense, whichever is greatest. The securities fraud count is punishable by a maximum fine of either $5 million or twice the gain or loss from the offense, whichever is greatest, all according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Craffy was scheduled to make an initial appearance on Friday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Tonianne J. Bongiovanni at the federal courthouse in Trenton.

The matter also has come to the attention of U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland.

In a statement, Garland said: “Stealing from Gold Star families whose loved ones made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation is a shameful crime. As alleged in the indictment, the defendant in this case used his position as an Army financial counselor to defraud Gold Star families, steal their money, and enrich himself. Predatory conduct that targets the families of fallen American service members will be met with the full force of the Justice Department.”

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) also filed a civil complaint against Craffy on Friday based on the indictment. As such, Craffy has been permanently barred from association with any member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority Inc.

