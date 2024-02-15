Army Major told subordinate to stop acting ‘like a rape victim’

Major Simon McMahon was on track for a promotion to Colonel - KTD MEDIA

The British Army’s Officer Commanding of the Cyprus Joint Police unit told a junior colleague to stop acting “like a rape victim” after they refused a drink.

Major Simon McMahon, 36, who was described as a “brilliant” officer being fast tracked for a promotion to Colonel, made the remark to a male non-commissioned officer while drunk at an event in the sergeant’s mess at Episkopi barracks.

The military court in Catterick heard that Major McMahon also entered a heated discussion with the unit’s Regimental Sergeant Major earlier that night.

Wing Commander Daniella Biedla, prosecuting, said the Major berated a Regimental Sergeant Major in front of several junior NCOs, before grabbing her arm and pulling her back as she tried to leave.

Major McMahon is said to have then attempted to coerce the NCOs into continuing drinking in the mess, telling one male colleague to stop acting “like a rape victim”.

Wing Commander Biedla said: “During the evening Major McMahon told a colleague to stop being a pussy because he did not want to continue drinking and then added: Don’t be a rape victim.”

Major Simon McMahon admitted misconduct through alcohol - KTD MEDIA

The female colleague was spoken to about Major McMahon’s conduct towards her and chose not to pursue a complaint against him, but several witnesses gave accounts of his behaviour to police on the base.

Bob Scott, representing Major McMahon, told the court: “For the head of police in this unit to be acting in this manner - well, he’s mortified, he is embarrassed to the hilt. Thank goodness it only took place in the mess.”

The court heard that McMahon’s job is a high pressure and “relentless” post which affected his behaviour that night.

Mr Scott said: “In relation to his behaviour, he tells me he had far too much to drink.

“He was not struggling with it, but the pressure of the work he was doing had an effect and it all came to fruition at the same time with the drinking of alcohol.”

Senior officers in Cyprus paid glowing testimonies to the officer, who has 14 years service after graduating from The Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

McMahon was described as “simply brilliant,” displaying “limitless energy” and “genuinely altruistic” by top brass.

However, Judge Advocate Andrew Smith told him: “You have the prospect of early promotion to Lieutenant Colonel and Colonel. You are someone with a potentially spectacular career ahead of you and you behaved in this way. This is a significant black mark on your military career going forward.”

He said the court martial panel had considered dismissing Major McMahon, who admitted misconduct through alcohol.

Instead he was sentenced to the loss of two years seniority, which means a drop in wages, loss of pension and stalls his chances of promotion.

Judge Advocate Smith told McMahon: “As the senior RMP in your unit, to be using those terms is both worrying and depressing and one of the most serious aspects of your misconduct.”