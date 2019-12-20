The Army and Navy's investigation is finally over: The academy students accused of flashing 'white power' signs were just playing the stupid 'circle game'

CBS News

The US Navy and Army's service academies concluded on Friday that students accused of flashing a "white power" hand signal during the annual Army-Navy football game on Saturday were merely playing the "circle game" and made the gesture without any racial animus.

Both academies recommended additional training in light of the controversy and concluded that the game was common among young people.

The midshipmen "were playing the circle game without any racist or white supremacist intent," the Naval Academy said in its report.

It said one of the midshipmen texted their roommate "got em" in an apparent reference to seeing the gesture on TV.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

The US Navy and Army's service academies concluded on Friday that students accused of flashing a "white power" hand signal during the Army-Navy football game on Saturday were merely playing an "immature" game and made the gesture without any racial animus.

The students were seen making the gesture in uniform during a live national broadcast of the service's 120th annual game. The use of the gesture, which carries multiple meanings beyond "OK," was immediately under scrutiny, with some people accusing them of making a gesture associated with white supremacists. Both the Naval Academy and West Point launched internal investigations.

The investigations spanned interviews and text messages from numerous students who were in the vicinity of the hand gestures; their peers; and their chain of command. The reports redacted the names of those who made the gesture.

The midshipmen "were playing the circle game without any racist or white supremacist intent," the Naval Academy said in its report. It said one of the midshipmen texted their roommate "got em" in an apparent reference to seeing the gesture on TV.

"We are confident the hand gestures used were not intended to be racist in any way," the Naval Academy said. "However, we are disappointed by the immature behavior of the two fourth-class midshipmen, and their actions will be appropriately addressed. The Naval Academy is fully committed to preparing young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the US Navy and Marine Corps; in this case, we recognize there is more work to be done."

Both service academies recommended additional training in light of the controversy and concluded that the prank is common. West Point described it as "an internationally recognized game," while the Naval Academy said it "is commonly played at the Naval Academy and in other military and civilian settings."

The annual football game is typically a raucous affair, with hundreds of cadets and midshipmen thrown into the national spotlight. West Point's investigation also found that one of the cadets implicated was the same person "who dropped a Coca-Cola can after chugging and crushing it ... during the live broadcast."

Read the original article on Business Insider